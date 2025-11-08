 All Flight Movements At Nepal’s Kathmandu Airport Halted After Technical Glitch In Runway Lights
Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
File (Representative Image)

All flight movements at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have been temporarily halted after a technical glitch in the runway lights, news agency ANI reported, quoting airport officials.

At least five flights are on hold. All arrival and departure flights, both domestic and international, have been delayed. The glitch was detected at 5:30 p.m. (local time).

“Problem has been reported in the airfield lighting system of the runway. At least five flights are on hold as of now. All arrival and departure flights, domestic and international, have been delayed. The problem was detected at 5:30 PM (Local Time)" Renji Sherpa, spokesperson for the TIA (Tribhuvan International Airport), was quoted as saying by ANI.

The development comes a day after nearly 300 flights were delayed at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) due to technical issues with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system.

The flight operations at IGI Airport improved "gradually" on Saturday, nearly 36 hours after the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) suffered a technical glitch. On Friday, nearly 800 flights were impacted. Meanwhile, on Saturday, 129 flights were delayed, as per a flight tracking website, Flightradar 24.

