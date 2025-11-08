 Delhi Airport Snag: Operations 'Improving Gradually' A Day After Over 800 Flights Delayed Due To Technical Glitch - Latest Updates
Delhi Airport Snag: Operations 'Improving Gradually' A Day After Over 800 Flights Delayed Due To Technical Glitch - Latest Updates

The flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are "gradually improving" on Saturday. On Friday, chaos erupted at the Delhi Airport after over 800 domestic and international flights were cancelled due to a technical snag.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
X/@prafullaketkar

New Delhi: The flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport improved "gradually" on Saturday, nearly 36 hours after the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) suffered a technical glitch. On Friday, nearly 800 flights were impacted. Meanwhile, on Saturday, 129 flights were delayed, as per a flight tracking website, Flightradar 24.

Among these 129 flights, 53 were arrivals, while 76 were departures. The average delay for arrivals is five minutes and for departures is around 19 minutes, reported NDTV.

The Delhi Airport, in its latest statement on Saturday morning, said that flight operations are returning to normal. "Please note, the technical issue which affected the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), that supports the Air Traffic Control flight planning process, is gradually improving," the airport said in a statement.

"Airline operations at Delhi Airport are returning to normal, and all concerned authorities are working diligently to minimise any inconvenience caused. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their airlines for latest flight update," the statement added.

IndiGo is among the worst-affected airlines due to the technical snag. "We are pleased to share that the temporary AMSS system outage affecting Air Traffic Control has now been resolved, and normal operations are being progressively restored at Delhi Airport and other impacted airports in the northern region," the airline said in a statement.

"We appreciate the efforts of the airport and ATC authorities in resolving the issue and getting systems back online. As flight operations stabilize, delays and terminal-side congestion may continue for some time, and we thank you for bearing with us during this transition back to normalcy," it added.

The airline further added that its ground teams are available to help customers. "Our on-ground teams remain available to assist you. We look forward to ensuring you breeze through the airport and enjoy a smooth and pleasant journey once again. For the latest status of your flight, please continue to check http://t.co/iWgtpd6h6C," IndiGo stated.

On Friday, chaos erupted at the Delhi Airport after over 800 domestic and international flights were cancelled due to a technical snag.

Notably, the IGI Airport handles more than 1,500 flight movements daily.

