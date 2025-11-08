 PM Modi Flags Off 4 New Vande Bharat Trains From Varanasi, Boosting Nationwide Connectivity (Video)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, connecting Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru. The new routes will cut travel time, boost regional connectivity, promote tourism, and support economic growth across northern and southern India.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): In a major boost to the railway sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, connecting major parts of the country.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country.

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation. The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee. By ensuring smoother and faster intercity travel across central and western Uttar Pradesh, this service will play a key role in enhancing connectivity and regional development.

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala. This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets.

In Southern India, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes. The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option. The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

