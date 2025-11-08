Bengaluru Techie Held For Sending Bomb Hoax Emails To Schools & Airports Across India | Representative Image

Bengaluru: Jilted, the techie believed an astrologer to break his marriage by defaming her Ex and has now landed in police custody over multiple threatening emails across the country to schools and airports.

Rene Jo Shildha (30), who worked in a software company in the city had a crush on Diveej Prabhakaran, her colleague, who worked in the same company both in Bengaluru and Chennai.Since it was an one way love, Divij had married another girl in 2023, which prompted her to take up this route to get back her love.

All Rene did was download Gate Code App from Google Store on her mobile and got a virtual mobile number using VPN Internet. She opened 6-7 WhatsApp accounts and started procuring e-mail addresses of airports, private schools, government offices and other important establishments. She used divijipprabhakarlakshmi@gmail.com mail ID to send bomb hoax messages to these establishments. One of the mail she sent was to a private school in Kalasipalya police station limits. Till December 2024, around 29 cases had been lodged in different police stations of Bengaluru city alone.

The cyber crime police had noted that there were similarities between the bomb hoax mails sent to Gujrat airport and some mails received in Bengaluru. When they tracked the source through an IP address, they realised that the Gujarat police already had custody of Rene. She was brought to city on a body warrant and was questioned regarding hoax mails and Rene admitted her crime.

During interrogation, Rene said that she was very close to Divij and wanted to marry him. However, he married another girl, despite Rene's best efforts to convince him.Spurned Rene, went to an astrologer to stop his marriage.

However, the astrologer said that she would get him after his marriage and for that, she should publicly defame him. If he was publicly defamed, his wife would desert him and he would come back to Rene. Believing the astrologers' words, Rene started sending bomb hoax mails since 2023.