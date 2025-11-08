 Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Neutralised By Security Forces In Kupwara Encounter
Two terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara under Operation Pimple on Saturday morning. The gunfire is currently underway.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Encounter | (Representation Image) X

Kupwara: In a major breakthrough for security forces, two terrorists were neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara under Operation Pimple on Saturday morning. After receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Keran sector of Kupwara, a joint operation was launched by the security forces on Friday.

"On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Contact established, and terrorists trapped. Op continues," Indian Army's Chinar Corps post on its X account.

An encounter erupted after terrorists opened fire on security personnel. Security forces gave a befitting reply in retaliatory firing, killing two terrorists. The gunfire is currently underway.

The identity of the slain terrorists is yet to be ascertained. "Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress," the Chinar Corps said in another post.

Earlier on November 5, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Chhatru in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

According to officials, the encounter began after the Jammu and Kashmir Police, assisted by the Indian Army, launched a joint operation in the Chhatru area based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. The coordinated search operation was initiated during the early morning hours, following which the security forces came under fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

