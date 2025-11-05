Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg Turns Into White Paradise After Snowfall; Visuals Surface

Gulmarg | X/ @vikramaditya_JK

As winter approaches, Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir transforms into a breathtaking white wonderland that attracts many visitors. Known as the "Meadow of Flowers," Gulmarg is also referred to as a Winter Wonderland. This charming town and hill station is located in the Baramulla district, nestled in the Pir Panjal Range. Renowned for its lush green meadows and stunning views, Gulmarg is now covered in a blanket of snow, which is expected to draw a significant number of tourists from across the country.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

The temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir has sharply dropped as the union territory witnessed snowfall on Monday. With temperatures continuing to drop throughout the Kashmir Valley, meteorologists indicate that additional snowfall is anticipated in the upcoming days, enhancing the area's winter allure and preparing for an enchanting season ahead. Most of the mountain ranges in the Union Territory have received a spell of snowfall.

Jammu & Kashmir weather forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wet weather is likely to continue for the upcoming days and temperatures will dip, adding to the region's winter charm. The minimum temperature will be -2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 10 degrees Celsius. Sonamarg has also recorded up to 2 inches on snowfall.

Srinagar-Leh Highway temporarily closed

After a snowfall in the region, the Srinagar-Leh highway and the Mughal road have been closed for vehicular movement. Officials have recommended that drivers adhere closely to traffic advisories and refrain from unnecessary travel during late-night hours, as sporadic snowfall and freezing conditions could still present dangers in certain areas.

Tourists thronged #Gulmarg early this morning to witness the season’s first snowfall, turning the hill station into a winter paradise. Many took Gondola rides to Affarwat and Kongdoori, calling it a dream experience.@DDNewslive @dipr @CM_JnK @OfficeOfLGJandK pic.twitter.com/hYo6Pmhq3I — DD NEWS SRINAGAR (@ddnewsSrinagar) November 5, 2025

Medical professionals have recommended that individuals, particularly the elderly and young children, avoid inhaling cold air, as this can significantly contribute to chest problems in winter.