 'Skull Fracture, Haemorrhagic Shock From Cranio-Cerebral': Autospsy Report Of 23-Year-Old Victim Of Delhi SUV Crash Reveals Cause Of His Death
A 23-year-old man, Sahil Dhaneshra, died in a Dwarka road accident after an SUV hit his bike. The autopsy revealed fatal cranio-cerebral injuries, severe haemorrhage, skull fractures and internal damage. The minor SUV driver, without a licence, was apprehended, produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, and later granted interim bail.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
New Delhi: An autopsy report of a 23-year-old man, Sahil Dhaneshra, killed in a road accident in Dwarka after a Scorpio hit his bike earlier this month, revealed that he suffered severe haemorrhage and a skull fracture. The report confirmed that he sustained internal injuries due to the accident.

Haemorrhagic shock resulting from cranio-cerebral injury is the main cause of the death, reported NDTV. The 23-year-old man also reportedly suffered injuries to the right upper limb. There was damage to his vital organs.

The report mentions a blood clot under the scalp. In the post-mortem, it was found that Dhanshera suffered several fatal injuries to his head and the chest. Severe cranio-cerebral trauma and heavy haemorrhage led to his death.

There were multiple fractures in the left fourth, fifth and sixth ribs, reported the media house, citing the autopsy report. It was also reportedly found that around 100 ml of blood was found in both his pleural cavities.

The autopsy report revealed that there was a subscalp haematoma in the left parietal region of Dhanshera's head. The left temporo-parietal bone of the skull was also reportedly found fractured.

There was also a massive subdural haematoma in the left parieto-temporal region of the brain and haemorrhagic contusions and generalised brain oedema, reported NDTV. In the oral cavity, clotted blood was found in the autopsy report.

About The Accident:

The tragic incident took place at around 11:55 am on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Delhi's Dwarka region. The police reached the spot and found an SUV, a car and a motorcycle in an accidental condition. After hitting Dhanshera's motorcycle, the SUV also rammed into a taxi, injuring its driver, Ajit Singh. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, Dhanshera reportedly died on the spot.

The driver of the Scorpio was a minor. During investigation, the SUV driver was found without a driving licence and was apprehended.

The minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to an observation home.

The police said he was granted interim bail on February 10 by the JJB on the ground that he was a Class 10 student and due to appear for his exams. All three vehicles involved in the accident were seized and mechanically inspected, and CCTV footage from the area has been collected, the police said.

