Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2024: Know All About Date, Time & Significance Of The Festival

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi | Canva

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the auspicious festival, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is a significant festival in the Muslim religion commemorated in the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi' al-Awwal. The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. According to legends, the supreme Prophet Muhammad died on the same day.

Date of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2024

According to the Islamic calendar, the revered festival of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is observed on the 12th day of the third month of Rabi' al-Awwal (the third month of the Islamic calendar). This year, the festival will be observed from the evening of Sunday, September 15, to the evening of Monday, September 16.

Moti Masjid | Canva

History and significance of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

According to the mythology, The Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca around 570 to 600 AD. The 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal is known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi which celebrates the birth and death of the Prophet. The day also highlights the Prophet's teaching and his principles for humankind.

Jama Masjid | AFP

On this festival, the devotes from around the world, gather with their family and friends, visit the mosque, and offer prayer with garlands and chadar as the symbol of devotion. It is a traditional practice in the Muslim religion and is believed to connect devotes with the divine. After prayers and spiritual practice in Mosque and Dargah, people hug each other and greet each other. Devotees decorate their homes with colouful lights and flowers. People wear new clothes and hoist green flags in their homes and mosques to promote peace and harmony in the community.

Muslims around the world visit prominent sites in India, including Haji Ali Dargah, Ajmer Sharif, and Nizamuddin Auliya, to offer prayers and seek blessings.