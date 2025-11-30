MP News: Eleven Students Accidentally Gets Locked Inside Dhar School; One Girl Injured In A Desperate Attempt To Escape

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident occurred at the Model School in Tirla village, Dhar district, when eleven students were accidentally locked inside the school premises on Sunday, resulting in one student sustaining injuries while attempting to escape.

As per reports, the students, all girls, were playing and failed to hear the final bell. The school peon locked the building and left without checking if anyone remained inside.

When the girls discovered that they were trapped, they called for help from an upper floor window, but nobody heard their pleas.

Panic-stricken and in a desperate attempt to escape, a class VI student named Chhaya Prajapat jumped from the first floor which resulted in her suffering a leg injury. The commotion finally attracted attention and the peon returned to unlock the building.

Chhaya's father, Dilip Prajapat, became concerned when she didn't return home from school by 5:30 pm. Upon reaching the school and listening to the ordeal from her daughter, he immediately rushed her to the district hospital.

Dr Patel confirmed that the student sustained serious leg injuries. After undergoing X-ray examination, she received appropriate medication.

District Education Officer (DEO) Keshav Verma said that a notice was issued to principal Saroj Jain. Verma said that an inquiry committee would be constituted to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The principal declined to comment on the matter. As per sources, principal Jain was absent when the incident took place at the school.

Station House Officer Jyoti Patel said that if a formal application is received, police will investigate and register a case accordingly.