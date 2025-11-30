 MP News: Eleven Students Accidentally Gets Locked Inside Dhar School; One Girl Injured In A Desperate Attempt To Escape
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Eleven Students Accidentally Gets Locked Inside Dhar School; One Girl Injured In A Desperate Attempt To Escape

MP News: Eleven Students Accidentally Gets Locked Inside Dhar School; One Girl Injured In A Desperate Attempt To Escape

As per reports, the students, all girls, were playing and failed to hear the final bell. The school peon locked the building and left without checking if anyone remained inside. When the girls discovered that they were trapped, they called for help from an upper floor window, but nobody heard their pleas. Panic-stricken and in a desperate attempt to escape, a student jumped from the first floor.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident occurred at the Model School in Tirla village, Dhar district, when eleven students were accidentally locked inside the school premises on Sunday, resulting in one student sustaining injuries while attempting to escape.

As per reports, the students, all girls, were playing and failed to hear the final bell. The school peon locked the building and left without checking if anyone remained inside.

When the girls discovered that they were trapped, they called for help from an upper floor window, but nobody heard their pleas.

Panic-stricken and in a desperate attempt to escape, a class VI student named Chhaya Prajapat jumped from the first floor which resulted in her suffering a leg injury. The commotion finally attracted attention and the peon returned to unlock the building.

FPJ Shorts
Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'Gratitude Fillied' Thanksgiving: Celebrates With Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti Marie
Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'Gratitude Fillied' Thanksgiving: Celebrates With Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti Marie
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 30, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 30, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Mercury Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 30, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 30, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Ravi Sunday Weekly Draw
Meezaan Jafri Says He Auditioned For Diljit Dosanjh's Role In Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Wore Pagdi, Learnt Chamkila's Songs In Punjabi...'
Meezaan Jafri Says He Auditioned For Diljit Dosanjh's Role In Amar Singh Chamkila: 'Wore Pagdi, Learnt Chamkila's Songs In Punjabi...'
Read Also
MP News: : Violence Erupts At Wedding In Morena; Shots Fired, Two Injured In Stick Assaults
article-image

Chhaya's father, Dilip Prajapat, became concerned when she didn't return home from school by 5:30 pm. Upon reaching the school and listening to the ordeal from her daughter, he immediately rushed her to the district hospital.

Dr Patel confirmed that the student sustained serious leg injuries. After undergoing X-ray examination, she received appropriate medication.

District Education Officer (DEO) Keshav Verma said that a notice was issued to principal Saroj Jain. Verma said that an inquiry committee would be constituted to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The principal declined to comment on the matter. As per sources, principal Jain was absent when the incident took place at the school.

Station House Officer Jyoti Patel said that if a formal application is received, police will investigate and register a case accordingly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Eleven Students Accidentally Gets Locked Inside Dhar School; One Girl Injured In A...

MP News: Eleven Students Accidentally Gets Locked Inside Dhar School; One Girl Injured In A...

Madhya Pradesh's Abhishek Panwar Represents UN Social Development Summit

Madhya Pradesh's Abhishek Panwar Represents UN Social Development Summit

Indore News: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Chinese Manjha Slits His Neck In Tejaji Nagar

Indore News: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Chinese Manjha Slits His Neck In Tejaji Nagar

MP CM Mohan Yadav Gets Son Married At Mass Ceremony In Ujjain; Ramdev, Dhirendra Shastri, Scindia...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Gets Son Married At Mass Ceremony In Ujjain; Ramdev, Dhirendra Shastri, Scindia...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Son’s Wedding: Jyotiraditya Scindia Attends Baraat, Baba Ramdev Chants Mantras...

MP CM Mohan Yadav Son’s Wedding: Jyotiraditya Scindia Attends Baraat, Baba Ramdev Chants Mantras...