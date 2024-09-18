 Horrific! 3-Year-Old Girl Raped By School Teacher In Bhopal; Minister Uday Pratap Singh Assures Strict Action
The mother accuses teacher Kasim Rehan for raping her daughter but the school authorities didn’t pay any heed to her complaint.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 04:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in the state capital Bhopal, where a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school teacher. The incident was reported at a private English medium school on Monday, following which the mother lodged a complaint against the accused. 

According to information, the 3-year-old girl went to private school on Monday and returned with bruises on her private parts. When the mother noticed the marks, she complained to the school management. The mother accused teacher Kasim Rehan of raping her daughter, but the school authorities didn’t pay any heed to her complaint. 

After two days, she went to the Kamla Nagar police station to lodge a complaint against the accused. The police, upon the complaint, immediately took action and reached the school. After collecting evidence, the police arrested the accused teacher, Kasim. 

The police have registered a case under sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and POCSO Act, and further investigations are underway. 

The incident has sparked outrage among society. The state School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said the accused will be given strict punishment and these incidents cannot be tolerated. 

Meanwhile, the Congress President Jitu Patwari accused the state government and the Home Ministry for encouraging 'Jungle Raaj'. He also wrote a letter to the President Droupadi Murmu regarding the condition of the girls in Madhya Pradesh. 

He mentioned that the situation has gone from bad to worse in Madhya Pradesh, where women's dignity is compromised daily.

