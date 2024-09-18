Horrific! 3-Year-Old Girl Raped By School Teacher In Bhopal; Minister Uday Pratap Singh Assures Strict Action

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported in the state capital Bhopal, where a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a school teacher. The incident was reported at a private English medium school on Monday, following which the mother lodged a complaint against the accused.

According to information, the 3-year-old girl went to private school on Monday and returned with bruises on her private parts. When the mother noticed the marks, she complained to the school management. The mother accused teacher Kasim Rehan of raping her daughter, but the school authorities didn’t pay any heed to her complaint.

After two days, she went to the Kamla Nagar police station to lodge a complaint against the accused. The police, upon the complaint, immediately took action and reached the school. After collecting evidence, the police arrested the accused teacher, Kasim.

The police have registered a case under sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and POCSO Act, and further investigations are underway.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayan Chari Mishra says, "A complaint was filed in the Kamlanagar police station regarding molestation with a 3.5-year-old girl...The accused in this incident is the teacher of the school who has been arrested by… pic.twitter.com/B1EfgqLNYK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 18, 2024

The incident has sparked outrage among society. The state School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said the accused will be given strict punishment and these incidents cannot be tolerated.

मध्य प्रदेश अब इस देश का 'रेप कैपिटल' बन गया है। कितना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि भोपाल में 3 साल की मासूम मुन्नी (बदला हुआ नाम) बलात्कार की शिकार हो गई। मुझे शर्म आती है यह बात सुनकर की आरोपी मुन्नी का शिक्षक है।



मैं भी एक पिता हूँ, और इस घटना ने मेरे मन को घृणा और पीड़ा से भर दिया… — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) September 18, 2024

Meanwhile, the Congress President Jitu Patwari accused the state government and the Home Ministry for encouraging 'Jungle Raaj'. He also wrote a letter to the President Droupadi Murmu regarding the condition of the girls in Madhya Pradesh.

He mentioned that the situation has gone from bad to worse in Madhya Pradesh, where women's dignity is compromised daily.