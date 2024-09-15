 Man Thrashed By Mob For Molesting Minor In Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori; Claims Involvement In Flesh Trade
Man Thrashed By Mob For Molesting Minor In Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori; Claims Involvement In Flesh Trade

The incident took place under Shahpura police station area of ​​Dindori district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Man Thrashed By Mob For Molesting Minor In Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori; Claims Involvement In Flesh Trade | FP Photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): A man was tied to a pole and thrashed by a mob for assaulting a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, said the police on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh, the accused has been identified as Rahul Patel, a resident of Jabalpur. He was nabbed by residents of Kohani Deori village on Saturday when he was assaulting a minor girl. The incident took place under Shahpura police station area of ​​Dindori district.

"He also told villagers he and one Abhishek Mahobia had been involved in selling tribal girls.  They sold a girl some from the Kundam area one-and-half years ago. Also, a video of the villagers questioning him has gone viral on social media," the SP said.

SIT formed in the case

She further informed, "No missing report case was found to be registered at Kundam police station in connection with the abducted girl the accused mentioned. An investigation in this matter has been initiated by the additional SP and sub divisional officer of police (SDOP). Mahobia was also questioned." 

The accused Patel has been arrested and charged with relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and further probe is underway, Singh said. 

SP Vahini Singh has formed an SIT for the entire case. The team under the leadership of Additional SP is interrogating the accused.

