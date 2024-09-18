Shocker! Madhya Pradesh Youth Rapes Girlfriend At Funfair, Threatens Her To Change Religion To Islam

Youth allegedly raped a girl in Sehore on pretext of marriage | Pixabay

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly raped a college girl on the pretext of marriage and forced her to change her religion from Hindu to Islam in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore. The duo was said to be in a relationship for four months.

The accused has been identified as Wasim Shah, a resident of Chakaldi, Sehore. Police have registered a case against him in the Kotwali police station area of Sehore.

According to information, Wasim Shah came to Sehore to meet his girlfriend, studying at ITI College. The accused asked her to see a fair in town. When the victim refused him, he threatened her by saying that if she didn’t go with him, he would disclose to her family members that she had been in a relationship with him and in contact for the last 4 months.

Frightened, the victim agreed and went with him. The accused took her to an isolated spot in the fair, raped her and then left the victim at her rented house. After mustering courage, the victim narrated the ordeal to her family members and lodged a complaint in the police station.

Love Jihad?

In the investigations, the victim revealed that accused Wasim Shah allegedly raped her earlier on pretext of marriage as well on August 25 in a nearby hotel room. She further informed the police that Wasim threatened her to change her religion. The girl has alleged it a case of love jihad.

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 64,87 and 74 BNS, and Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021

Later, it was revealed that the accused was already arrested as some cases were going on.