 Shocker! Madhya Pradesh Youth Rapes Girlfriend At Funfair, Threatens Her To Change Religion To Islam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShocker! Madhya Pradesh Youth Rapes Girlfriend At Funfair, Threatens Her To Change Religion To Islam

Shocker! Madhya Pradesh Youth Rapes Girlfriend At Funfair, Threatens Her To Change Religion To Islam

The accused has been identified as Wasim Shah, resident of Chakaldi, Sehore.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Youth allegedly raped a girl in Sehore on pretext of marriage | Pixabay

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth allegedly raped a college girl on the pretext of marriage and forced her to change her religion from Hindu to Islam in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore. The duo was said to be in a relationship for four months.

The accused has been identified as Wasim Shah, a resident of Chakaldi, Sehore. Police have registered a case against him in the Kotwali police station area of Sehore.

According to information, Wasim Shah came to Sehore to meet his girlfriend, studying at ITI College. The accused asked her to see a fair in town. When the victim refused him, he threatened her by saying that if she didn’t go with him, he would disclose to her family members that she had been in a relationship with him and in contact for the last 4 months. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Parrot Undergoes Successful Tumor Surgery In Satna
article-image

Frightened, the victim agreed and went with him. The accused took her to an isolated spot in the fair, raped her and then left the victim at her rented house. After mustering courage, the victim narrated the ordeal to her family members and lodged a complaint in the police station. 

FPJ Shorts
Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here
Manba Finance IPO: Public Issue To Open On September 23, 2024; Check Key Details Here
Govinda's Wife Sunita Wishes To Replace Archana Puran Singh On Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Agar Krushna-Kashmera Nahi Hote Toh...'
Govinda's Wife Sunita Wishes To Replace Archana Puran Singh On Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Agar Krushna-Kashmera Nahi Hote Toh...'
'One Nation, One Election Cannot Work In A Democracy,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
'One Nation, One Election Cannot Work In A Democracy,' Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone Buys ₹17.8 Crore House Next To Ranveer Singh's Mother's Bandra Apartment
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone Buys ₹17.8 Crore House Next To Ranveer Singh's Mother's Bandra Apartment

Love Jihad?

In the investigations, the victim revealed that accused Wasim Shah allegedly raped her earlier on pretext of marriage as well on August 25 in a nearby hotel room. She further informed the police that Wasim threatened her to change her religion. The girl has alleged it a case of love jihad.

Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Tight Security Arrangements In...
article-image

The police have registered a case against the accused under section 64,87 and 74 BNS, and Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021

Later, it was revealed that the accused was already arrested as some cases were going on. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Horrific! 3-Year-Old Girl Raped By School Teacher In Bhopal; Minister Uday Pratap Singh Assures...

Horrific! 3-Year-Old Girl Raped By School Teacher In Bhopal; Minister Uday Pratap Singh Assures...

'Reflects Govt's Intention, 'MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Hits Out At Minister Uday Pratap Singh...

'Reflects Govt's Intention, 'MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Hits Out At Minister Uday Pratap Singh...

Shocker! Madhya Pradesh Youth Rapes Girlfriend At Funfair, Threatens Her To Change Religion To Islam

Shocker! Madhya Pradesh Youth Rapes Girlfriend At Funfair, Threatens Her To Change Religion To Islam

VIDEO: Ganpati Visarjan Continues In Bhopal, Indore Amid Chants Of 'Bappa Moriya'; Arrangements For...

VIDEO: Ganpati Visarjan Continues In Bhopal, Indore Amid Chants Of 'Bappa Moriya'; Arrangements For...

WATCH: 'Atithi Kya Ghar Par Kabza Kar Lenge?' Madhya Pradesh Minister Uday Pratap Singh's Sharp...

WATCH: 'Atithi Kya Ghar Par Kabza Kar Lenge?' Madhya Pradesh Minister Uday Pratap Singh's Sharp...