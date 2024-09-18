Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Parrot Undergoes Successful Tumor Surgery In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 21-Year-Old Parrot Undergoes Successful Tumour Surgery In Satna | Unspalsh

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): In an exemplary success, veterinary doctors performed a tumour surgery of a 21-year-old parrot successfully and saved its life in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

Around six months ago, the owner of the parrot came across a lump on the neck of the parrot which was gradually increasing and due to which the parrot was facing a lot of trouble. It was neither able to speak properly nor eat food.

Following which the owner contacted the doctors of the district veterinary hospital Satna for its treatment. After the examination, the veterinary doctors found it to be a tumour and advised for an operation.

Thereafter, the veterinary doctors performed the surgery of the parrot which lasted around two hours and successfully removed the tumour of around 20 grams on Sunday, September 15. The parrot is out of danger, completely safe and healthy. The veterinarian said that it was the first case of tumour in a bird in the district.

"Chandrabhan Vishwakarma, a resident of Mukhtiyar Ganj locality, contacted us on Saturday, September 14, and said that there was a tumour on the neck of his parrot and it was gradually growing. As a result of which, the parrot was not eating food. We called him the next day for the parrot's surgery," said Dr Balendra Singh, Veterinary doctor.

"The operation continued for around two hours. The weight of the parrot was 98 grams and around 20 grams of tumour was extracted from the parrot, which has been sent to Rewa veterinary college for further examination. It was a difficult operation as the tumour was in the throat area of the parrot," the veterinarian said.

"The parrot is completely healthy after the operation and saved from the disease. The parrot was checked yesterday as well today and it is completely fine. The parrot is also eating food properly now. It was the first case of tumour in any birth in the district," he added.