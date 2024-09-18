Madhya Pradesh: Butterfly Kaleidoscope Grows, Blossoms Towards Stability | Unspalsh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Butterflies are integral to our ecosystem, playing a crucial role in pollination that supports food supply chain. In a bid to conserve these vital species and gain deeper insights into their presence, Ralamandal Wildlife Sanctuary conducted its second butterfly survey. The results are promising: 35 butterfly species were identified, underscoring the sanctuary's significant role in sustaining a diverse and thriving butterfly population. The survey was conducted by the Forest Department in collaboration with Wild Warriors Society, an NGO. The survey has revealed a rich tapestry of biodiversity, showcasing 35 distinct butterfly species in 2024.

Lower number of species, but stable population

The 2024 findings present a slightly reduced number of butterfly species compared to the 50 recorded in 2023. ‘However, the decrease does not necessarily indicate a negative trend, as ongoing monitoring and research will help to determine the underlying factors and ensure the continued health of the sanctuary's ecosystem,’ Shrikant Kalamkar, a surveyor explained. He added that the time of survey could also be a reason as in 2023 the survey was conducted in October, while it was completed in September this year.

More balanced population

The high Shannon-Wiener Index (H') of 2.95 and Simpson's Diversity Index (D) of 0.929 both reflect a stable and diverse butterfly community. The Pielou's Evenness Index (J') of 0.83 suggests that the species distribution is relatively even, with no single species overwhelmingly dominant, which is crucial for ecosystem health.

Additional Insights

Behavioural observations of butterflies provided additional insights into their life cycles and interactions. Notable behaviours observed include mating rituals, different life stages and mud puddling—a behaviour where butterflies gather on wet soil to extract nutrients.

Other insects

In addition to butterflies, the survey identified a variety of other important insect groups. Various species of spiders were observed, including the Giant Wood Spider (Nephila), Neoscona, Araneusmitificus, Crab Spider and Jumping Spider, contributing to the overall invertebrate diversity of the sanctuary.

The survey noted the presence of moths, their larvae, as well as a range of other insect species such as dragonflies, damselflies, ants, grasshoppers, mantis, bugs and beetles, indicating a rich invertebrate population supporting the food web. This variety highlights the sanctuary's role as a critical habitat for a broad spectrum of species, contributing to its overall ecological richness.