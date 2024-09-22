Minor Girl, 16, Raped By Stepdad In Chhola, Fourth Incident Within Past Four Days In Bhopal

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A flurry of rape cases against minor girls seems to have gripped the city lately. In another such incident, a minor girl aged 16 fell prey to the lust of her stepfather in the Chhola area of the city three days ago, and an FIR was registered against the accused on Sunday. As per police, the accused is still at large, and efforts are on to nab him.

Chhola police station TI Suresh Chandra Nagar told Free Press that the survivor girl’s mother had parted ways with her first husband years ago. She had then married another man almost a year ago, and the family used to reside in the Chhola area.

On September 19, when the girl was at his house along with her stepfather, he allegedly violated her, and threatened her of dire consequences, if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone. He kept on threatening her for three days, and when the survivor was unable to bear the torment, she narrated her tale of woes to her mother.

The mother-daughter duo then approached the Chhola police on Sunday evening, who registered a case. Meanwhile, the accused fled from his house after he learnt that the girl has opted to take legal course against him.

The police said that the accused shall be nabbed soon. It is noteworthy that within the past four days, four incidents of sexual assault on minor children, including three girls and a boy, have made their way to the headlines. The police are actively pursuing the cases, they said.