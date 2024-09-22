 Minor Girl, 16, Raped By Stepdad In Chhola, Fourth Incident Within Past Four Days In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMinor Girl, 16, Raped By Stepdad In Chhola, Fourth Incident Within Past Four Days In Bhopal

Minor Girl, 16, Raped By Stepdad In Chhola, Fourth Incident Within Past Four Days In Bhopal

She had then married another man almost a year ago, and the family used to reside in the Chhola area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A flurry of rape cases against minor girls seems to have gripped the city lately. In another such incident, a minor girl aged 16 fell prey to the lust of her stepfather in the Chhola area of the city three days ago, and an FIR was registered against the accused on Sunday. As per police, the accused is still at large, and efforts are on to nab him.

Read Also
Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai Expresses Displeasure Over Litter In JP Hospital Campus; Directs Officials To...
article-image

Chhola police station TI Suresh Chandra Nagar told Free Press that the survivor girl’s mother had parted ways with her first husband years ago. She had then married another man almost a year ago, and the family used to reside in the Chhola area.

On September 19, when the girl was at his house along with her stepfather, he allegedly violated her, and threatened her of dire consequences, if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone. He kept on threatening her for three days, and when the survivor was unable to bear the torment, she narrated her tale of woes to her mother.

Read Also
MP: Outsourced Employees Stage Protest In Bhopal; Demand Job Security & Minimum Wage Of ₹21k
article-image

The mother-daughter duo then approached the Chhola police on Sunday evening, who registered a case. Meanwhile, the accused fled from his house after he learnt that the girl has opted to take legal course against him.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh Head Constable At Center Of ₹15,000 Crore Mahadev Betting Scandal: Secret Dubai Trips & Hawala Network Under Probe
Chhattisgarh Head Constable At Center Of ₹15,000 Crore Mahadev Betting Scandal: Secret Dubai Trips & Hawala Network Under Probe
‘I Don’t Give Business To Muslims & Maharashtrians’: Western Railway TC From UP Suspended After Video With Discriminatory Remarks Goes Viral
‘I Don’t Give Business To Muslims & Maharashtrians’: Western Railway TC From UP Suspended After Video With Discriminatory Remarks Goes Viral
Mumbai: BEST Workers Stage Protest At Wadala Depot On September 23 After Brutal Attack On Bus Conductor In Dharavi
Mumbai: BEST Workers Stage Protest At Wadala Depot On September 23 After Brutal Attack On Bus Conductor In Dharavi
Maharashtra: Forest Official Booked By ACB For Disproportionate Assets; 22 Cases Registered This Year Involving ₹16.46 Crore
Maharashtra: Forest Official Booked By ACB For Disproportionate Assets; 22 Cases Registered This Year Involving ₹16.46 Crore

The police said that the accused shall be nabbed soon. It is noteworthy that within the past four days, four incidents of sexual assault on minor children, including three girls and a boy, have made their way to the headlines. The police are actively pursuing the cases, they said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: PWD Officers To Study Best Practices Of NHAI, Maharashtra, Telangana

Bhopal: PWD Officers To Study Best Practices Of NHAI, Maharashtra, Telangana

Bhopal: Notice To Five EEs For Shoddy Road Repair; More To Follow

Bhopal: Notice To Five EEs For Shoddy Road Repair; More To Follow

Irregularities Mar Choice Filling Of Surplus Teachers In Bhopal

Irregularities Mar Choice Filling Of Surplus Teachers In Bhopal

Overheard In Bhopal: Retiring IAS Officers Eye City For Settlement; Competition For Key Positions &...

Overheard In Bhopal: Retiring IAS Officers Eye City For Settlement; Competition For Key Positions &...

Cinema Never Promotes Wrong, Says, Gullak-Fame Actor Sunita Rajwar In Bhopal

Cinema Never Promotes Wrong, Says, Gullak-Fame Actor Sunita Rajwar In Bhopal