Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai Expresses Displeasure Over Litter In JP Hospital Campus; Directs Officials To Fine Those Responsible | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai expressed displeasure after witnessing litter scattered across the campus of city’s JP Hospital during an investigation on Sunday.

The Mayor also stated that throwing garbage on the premises was ‘unacceptable’ and directed officials to monitor those who are responsible for the same closely through CCTV cameras.

"स्वच्छ भोपाल, स्वस्थ भोपाल"



स्वच्छता ही सेवा-2024 अभियान के तहत 1250 हॉस्पिटल में साफ-सफाई व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण कर निरंतर स्वच्छता बनाएं रखने के निर्देश दिए।



इस अवसर पर एम.आई.सी. सदस्य श्री आर.के. सिंह बघेल एवं हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर्स उपस्थित रहें।#SwachhataHiSeva2024 pic.twitter.com/xU3SvAdtcH — MALTI RAI (@MALTIRAIBJP) September 22, 2024

Rai, accompanied by MIC member RK Singh Baghel, visited JP Hospital as part of the ongoing cleanliness drive on Sunday. They noticed garbage piles at various locations, including right in front of the Chief Medical and Health Officer's (CMHO) office. This magnified her frustration.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Rakesh Srivastava informed that the litter was often thrown by residents of the campus, and action was being taken against them.

In response, Mayor Rai instructed the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor the campus and impose fines on those caught littering. She emphasized that throwing trash in the hospital area is not acceptable.

"स्वच्छ विचार, स्वच्छ मन, स्वच्छ शरीर, स्वच्छ समाज"...



स्वच्छता ही सेवा-2024 अभियान के तहत टी.टी. नगर स्टेडियम के पास सफाई अभियान चलाकर साफ-सफाई की।



स्वच्छता एक अभियान नहीं, यह एक आदत, एक जिम्मादारी हैं बेहतर कल की। pic.twitter.com/gLDWWE3lJt — MALTI RAI (@MALTIRAIBJP) September 22, 2024

Fine to be imposed on those responsible

Mayor Rai further mentioned that the cleanliness campaign is not limited to just hospitals but also includes schools, markets, and other public places. JP Hospital has been included in this drive. While sanitation is managed through a contractor at the hospital, the municipal corporation's teams also visit regularly to clear the waste. The mayor has called for strict action if garbage piles are found in the campus.

JP Hospital’s campus suffers from widespread garbage problems, with piles of litter scattered throughout, including near the main gate and around the drains, where waste and mud accumulate.