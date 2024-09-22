 MP: Outsourced Employees Stage Protest In Bhopal; Demand Job Security & Minimum Wage Of ₹21k
The protest was led by Vasudev Sharma, State President of the Outsourced, Temporary, Part-Time, Gram Panchayat Employees United Morcha.

Updated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
MP: Outsourced Employees Stage Protest In Bhopal; Demand Job Security & Minimum Wage Of ₹21k

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of outsourced employees working in government departments and semi-government institutions across the state gathered in Bhopal for protest on Sunday. 

The protest was led by Vasudev Sharma, State President of the Outsourced, Temporary, Part-Time, Gram Panchayat Employees United Morcha. 

According to information, Thousands of outsourced employees working in government departments and semi-government institutions from across the state came to Bhopal on Sunday. All these employees had gathered at Neelam Park. 

Their demand is that they should be given job security and should get a minimum salary of ₹21,000. They also alleged that up to 18% GST is being deducted from the salaries of outsourced employees and  80 percent of the departments have been privatized.

Vasudev Sharma, State President of the Outsourced mentioned that the minimum wage has been revised and reduced by the government which is clearly injustice.

It was reported that village panchayat watchmen, servants, pump operators, sweepers, temporary employees of schools, hostels and corporation boards, urban bodies, temporary workers of cooperatives, outsourced computer operators of government departments, ward justice of hospitals, medical colleges, Security personnel. Also, employees of nationalized and cooperative banks, higher education, technical education, universities, yoga trainers of AYUSH department, vocational trainers of education department participated in the protest.

Notably, the outsourced employees got permission for the protest from the district administration on Saturday. 

