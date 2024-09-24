 Bhopal: Two Youths Rob 81-Year-Old On Pretext Of Gurudwara Donation; Make Away With Cash & Gold
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Two Youths Rob 81-Year-Old On Pretext Of Gurudwara Donation; Make Away With Cash & Gold

Bhopal: Two Youths Rob 81-Year-Old On Pretext Of Gurudwara Donation; Make Away With Cash & Gold

The police have registered a case against the accused and searching for them on the basis of CCTV footage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | The Citizen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men robbed an 81-year-old man of cash and gold ring in Bairagarh locality of Bhopal on Monday. The accused posed as members of a Gurudwara committee and went to his residence for donations. Seeing him alone, the accused men barged in and decamped with Rs 5000 cash and

According to information, Ramchand Khandwani (81), resident of Satguru Apartment, Bairagarh, was alone in his house on Monday. His son and daughter-in-law went for work. At around one o'clock in the afternoon, the bell of the main gate of the house rang. When Ramchand Khandwani opened the door, he saw two turban-wearing men standing. He asked the elderly for donations for the Gurudwara.

Read Also
Bhopal Minor Rape Case: ‘Unclear Whether Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old Took Place In School’,...
article-image

After giving it some thought, Ramchand agreed to donate and went inside the house to bring some money. As soon as two miscreants got the opportunity, they entered the house and followed him.

The miscreants then threatened Ramchand and made him sit on the sofa. They checked the drawers and cupboards, however, managed to get Rs 5,000 cash only. They, then, threatened Ramchand to remove his gold ring.

FPJ Shorts
Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched: Rs 13.99 Lakh Starting Price, New Red Dark Edition Priced at Rs 17.19 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched: Rs 13.99 Lakh Starting Price, New Red Dark Edition Priced at Rs 17.19 Lakh
'I'm Done, I'm Out': Adam Gilchrist Recalls VVS Laxman's Huge Role In His Decision To Retire; WATCH
'I'm Done, I'm Out': Adam Gilchrist Recalls VVS Laxman's Huge Role In His Decision To Retire; WATCH
Video: Vulgar Dance Show At Medical Conference In Chennai; Male Doctors Whistle, Perform Moves With Dancer Holding Alcohol Glasses In Hand
Video: Vulgar Dance Show At Medical Conference In Chennai; Male Doctors Whistle, Perform Moves With Dancer Holding Alcohol Glasses In Hand
DUSU Polls: Candidates Asked To Remove Banners & Posters From University Premises With 24 Hours
DUSU Polls: Candidates Asked To Remove Banners & Posters From University Premises With 24 Hours

The accused fled with the cash and gold. Frightened, Ramchand couldn't wake up from the sofa for almost 10 minutes. He then called his son and daughter-in-law and informed them about the accident.

Ramchand, along with his son and daughter-in-law, went to the Bairagarh police station and lodged a complaint. The police then registered a case and searched for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Soybean Procurement At ₹4,892 A Quintal, New 3BHK Flats For MLAs

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Soybean Procurement At ₹4,892 A Quintal, New 3BHK Flats For MLAs

Bhopal: Two Youths Rob 81-Year-Old On Pretext Of Gurudwara Donation; Make Away With Cash & Gold

Bhopal: Two Youths Rob 81-Year-Old On Pretext Of Gurudwara Donation; Make Away With Cash & Gold

Bhopal's Parsi Theatre Flourished During British Rule, Says Theatre Director At 'Sanskriti Parv-7'

Bhopal's Parsi Theatre Flourished During British Rule, Says Theatre Director At 'Sanskriti Parv-7'

Shocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh;...

Shocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh;...

MP September 24 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Expected In Indore, Jhabua & More; Sunny Weather In...

MP September 24 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Expected In Indore, Jhabua & More; Sunny Weather In...