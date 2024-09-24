Bhopal: Two Youths Rob 81-Year-Old On Pretext Of Gurudwara Donation; Make Away With Cash & Gold

Representative Image | The Citizen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men robbed an 81-year-old man of cash and gold ring in Bairagarh locality of Bhopal on Monday. The accused posed as members of a Gurudwara committee and went to his residence for donations. Seeing him alone, the accused men barged in and decamped with Rs 5000 cash and

According to information, Ramchand Khandwani (81), resident of Satguru Apartment, Bairagarh, was alone in his house on Monday. His son and daughter-in-law went for work. At around one o'clock in the afternoon, the bell of the main gate of the house rang. When Ramchand Khandwani opened the door, he saw two turban-wearing men standing. He asked the elderly for donations for the Gurudwara.

After giving it some thought, Ramchand agreed to donate and went inside the house to bring some money. As soon as two miscreants got the opportunity, they entered the house and followed him.

The miscreants then threatened Ramchand and made him sit on the sofa. They checked the drawers and cupboards, however, managed to get Rs 5,000 cash only. They, then, threatened Ramchand to remove his gold ring.

The accused fled with the cash and gold. Frightened, Ramchand couldn't wake up from the sofa for almost 10 minutes. He then called his son and daughter-in-law and informed them about the accident.

Ramchand, along with his son and daughter-in-law, went to the Bairagarh police station and lodged a complaint. The police then registered a case and searched for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage.