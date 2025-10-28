MP News: State Govt Preparing To Take Fresh Loan Of ₹5,200 Crore |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, the state government is gearing up to take a fresh loan of Rs 5,200 crore.

It will be the 20th loan to be taken by this government so far.

This will increase the state debt to Rs 4.64 lakh crore. Earlier, the government took a loan of Rs 3,000 crore on October 1.

The loan would be taken in two instalments of Rs 2,700 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, respectively.

While the government claims that each loan is being taken within the set limit, the Opposition takes potshots at it, saying that every loan indicates poor financial management as it adds a financial burden on the state exchequer.