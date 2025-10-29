Bhopal News: Thieves Target 5 Flats In 1 Night In Misrod; Cash, Valuables Stolen

Thieves Loot ₹30 Lakh Worth Of Gold, Silver And Cash From Bullion Trader’s House And Shop In Seoni | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves targeted five flats and decamped with cash and valuables from one flat at the Pacific Blue residential society under Misrod police station limits on late Saturday night. Thieves cut the barbed wire on the boundary wall to enter the colony and broke into five flats across three blocks in a single night.

The incident was captured on CCTV, which shows three to four suspects entering the society at 2 am. Police said efforts are underway to identify the culprits seen in the footage. It is suspected that the thieves conducted a recce before committing the thefts.

Complainant Rakesh Katare (45), a maintenance worker told police that he learned about the cut fence along the railway track side of the wall. When Katare checked the CCTV recordings on Tuesday, he found the footage showing the intruders entering the premises in the early hours.

As he visited the site with other residents, they found locks of several flats broken and household items scattered. The targeted flats belong to Arvind Kumar Gupta, Vikas Khare, Neeraj Meena, Anumeha Jain and Raghvendra Pandey.

Residents Arvind Gupta and Vikas Khare said they were in their hometown for Diwali celebrations when the theft occurred. They had kept some old gold and silver jewellery along with cash in their cupboards, which are now missing. In the other three flats, belongings were found scattered and nothing valuable appeared to be stolen.

Misrod police have registered a case and begun an investigation based on CCTV footage to trace the culprits.