7 Scenic Road Trips Through The Heart Of India: Must-Visit Routes In Madhya Pradesh

By: Yash Ahuja | September 21, 2024
Madhya Pradesh is ideal for road trip enthusiasts, with its varied landscapes, picturesque towns, and historical landmarks. Here are our top picks for a scenic road trip.
1. Ujjain to Omkareshwar: Connecting two major pilgrimage sites, this scenic route is filled with serene river views, ancient temples, and peaceful rural landscapes. Must See Stops Along the Way: Shipra River Ghats, Kaal Bhairav Garh
2. Bhopal to Sanchi and Bhimbetka: This route is a blend of cultures and history. It takes you from the bustling city of Bhopal to the paradise of peace, Sanchi. Must-See Stops Along the Way: Sanchi Stupa
3. Khajuraho to Panna National Park: Offering a view of forests and rivers, this scenic route takes you from the historical site of Khajuraho to the Tiger Paradise of Panna National Park. Must-See Stops Along the Way: Ken River canyon and Raneh Falls
4. Gwalior to Orchha: Taking you from the majestic Gwalior fort to the historical town of Orchha, this scenic route offers a relaxing and rejuvenating trip. Must-See Stops Along the Way: Datia Palace, Jahangir Mahal
5. Jabalpur to Kanha National Park: From marble rocks of Bhedaghat to lush green forests of Kanha, this scenic route is a paradise for wildlife lovers. Must-See Stops Along the Way: Dhuandhar Falls
6. Indore to Mandu: Passing through ancient palaces and forts, this road trip offers stunning views of Malwa Plateau and the holy Narmada River Must-See Stops Along the Way: Maheshwar Fort and Narmada River Ghats
7. Bhopal to Pachmarhi: Taking you through lush green forests and hilly terrains of the Satpura Range, this scenic route leads to the Queen of Satpura, Pachmarhi. Must-See Stops Along the Way: Bhimbetka Rock Shelters
