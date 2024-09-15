From Sky-Diving In Khajuraho To Trek In Satpura Hills, 7 Best Adventure Sports You Must Try In Madhya Pradesh

By: Yash Ahuja | September 15, 2024
Madhya Pradesh offers a variety of adventure activities for thrill-seekers. Here explore the top adventure sports you can experience in the state
1. River Rafting on Betwa River: Known for its heritage sites, Orchha also offers White River Rafting in its famous Betwa River especially in the monsoon when the water level is high. Best Time: Monsoon season (June to September)
2. Skydiving in Khajuraho: For an aerial view of the famous Khajuraho Temples, Khajuraho offers an adrenaline packed experience of Skydiving Best Time: Post-monsoon (September to February)
3. Trekking in Satpura Range: The Queen of Satpura range, Pachmarhi offers a number of trekking trails. From adventure packed difficult trails to minimalist hiking experience, Pachmarhi has it all. Best Time: Winter (October to February)
4. Rock Climbing and Rappelling in Pachmarhi and Orchha: For a real taste of Rock Climbing, the rugged cliffs and riverside rocks of Pachmarhi and Orchha are the perfect spot. Best Time: Post-monsoon to winter (September to February)
5. Cycling Tours through Rural Madhya Pradesh: Passing through ancient ruins, scenic villages, and riversides this is a perfect go to for a real taste of rural Madhya Pradesh Best Time: November to March
6. Caving at the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters: This unique adventure offers an insight into the UNESCO World Heritage Site with rock paintings and naturally carved caves. Best Time: Post-monsoon or winter
7. Zip-lining at Kerwa Dam: The Kerwa Dam, located near Bhopal offers a thrilling zip-lining experience over lush green forests and scenic water bodies. Best Time: All year round
