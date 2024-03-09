Aesthetic Destination Wedding Locations In Madhya Pradesh For Your D-Day

By: Harshita Maheshwari | March 09, 2024
Are you planning for a budget friendly destination wedding? Well, here is a list of scenic locations of Madhya Pradesh where you can plan your wedding, just how you imagined in your dreams!
1. Khajuraho - Discover the captivating Khajuraho Group of Monuments, a UNESCO World Heritage Site adorned with intricate carvings. These ancient temples provide a mesmerizing backdrop for a wedding, showcasing their exquisite beauty. Khajuraho's allure lies in its timeless charm and the stunning architectural marvels that transport visitors to a bygone era.
2. Maheshwar - A wedding in a city like Maheshwar transcends logical explanations, drawing people to celebrate their special day with the divine presence itself witnessing the joyful commencement of their married life.
3. Orchha- An undiscovered treasure in Madhya Pradesh, recognised for its splendid palaces, temples, and forts. This charming town exudes a tranquil and romantic ambiance, creating a feeling of everlasting beauty, making it an unusual yet stunning choice for a wedding destination.
4. Kanha - Opt for an adventurous wedding at Kanha National Park, a top-tier forest locale in Madhya Pradesh. Home to diverse flora and fauna, including the majestic Bengal Tiger, Kanha offers unmatched charm. Note: The park is closed from July to mid-October, so the wedding can be planned during that time.
5. Pachmarhi - Pachmarhi exudes a colonial allure, embodying an old-world charm that enhances the appeal of this hill station. With its nostalgic ambiance, it offers a scenic setting for an authentically romantic wedding.
6. Gwalior - Gwalior, renowned for its impressive Gwalior Fort and rich musical traditions, is a city with a deep historical legacy. It serves as an extraordinary wedding venue, providing a glimpse into the opulence of a bygone era.
Go and Fulfill your dream of destination wedding in a pocket friendly budget.
