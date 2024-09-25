Shocker! Woman Kills Husband For Trying To Marry Daughter-In-Law, Molesting Granddaughter In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A woman named Sumitra Sahu, a resident of Papal village in Sarai jurisdiction (Narsinghpur), has murdered her husband, revealed police. On September 22, Sumitra Sahu arrived at the Nivas police outpost and reported that her husband Ramprasad Sahu had been murdered by an unknown individual. The police registered the case and began their investigation.

It was discovered that on the night of the incident, Sumitra and her granddaughter were sleeping near the crime scene. Sumitra revealed that after the death of their son, her husband, Ramprasad, lived separately with their daughter-in-law and expressed his intention to marry her. When Sumitra objected, he began to physically abuse her frequently and also prevented their granddaughter from attending school.

Tried to molest grand-daughter also

He harbored inappropriate intentions towards the granddaughter and tried to establish an improper relationship with her. Frustrated by these actions, on the night of September 21, when her husband was in a deep sleep, Sumitra picked up an axe and struck him on the neck.

During the inspection of the crime scene, the police grew suspicious when the dog squad repeatedly led them to areas inside the house, near the stove and the well. Upon further questioning, Sumitra confessed to the murder, citing the constant abuse and harassment as the reason behind her actions.