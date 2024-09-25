 BJP Leader Umesh Patel’s Brother Murdered In Jabalpur; Wounds Of Sharp Weapons Found On Body
Rahul had gone to collect dues. During the recovery process, unidentified attackers strangled him and later used sharp weapons and a stone to kill him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Deceased Rahul Patel | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, the body of BJP leader Umesh Patel’s brother was found in a suspicious condition in Jabalpur. The matter came to fore on Tuesday night, when police reached the Dhanvantri Nagar area to recover the body. Preliminary investigation suggests the victim was murdered with a weapon, said the police while speaking to the media. 

BJP leader Umesh Patel is the vice-president of Rani Durgavati Ward Mandal. His brother and the deceased Rahul Patel, worked as a recovery agent for a private company named as Shri Ram.

According to Sanjeevani Nagar police station in-charge Anjali Udeniya, the incident took place in the Dhanvantri Nagar area, in the village of Kugwa. Here Rahul had gone to collect dues. During the recovery process, unidentified attackers strangled him and later used sharp weapons and a stone to kill him.

“It looks like someone has used weapons to kill the victim. However, the details can only be clarified on the basis of post-mortem reports,” she added.

Investigation on

BJP leader Patel informed, “We were calling him back to back, but he wasn’t answering. When we found the body, it was surrounded by sharp weapons and stones. It seemed like he was attacked by those weapons.”

Police teams from Dhanvantri Nagar and Sanjeevani Nagar, along with forensic and dog squad units, arrived at the crime scene and are currently investigating the matter.

