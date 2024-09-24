 Shocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh; Jilted, He Makes Her Morphed Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalShocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh; Jilted, He Makes Her Morphed Video Viral

Shocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh; Jilted, He Makes Her Morphed Video Viral

The duo met on Instagram and developed their relationship. It was after months of chatting they decided to meet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover was arrested for allegedly making his ex-girlfriend's morphed video viral after she broke up over his 'grey hair' in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The girl called for separation, saying the man looked nothing like his Instagram pictures.

The duo met on Instagram and developed their relationship. It was after months of chatting they decided to meet. The 19-year-old girl was shocked to see his greying hair. The man was 10 years older than her.

Read Also
MP Shocker! Newly-Married Woman Elopes With Lover, Later Sends Him Wedding Pics With BF On Facebook
article-image

First date turns out to be nightmare

According to information, the accused man has been identified as Arvind Batham. The 19-year-old girl is a resident of Ungar Nagar Gwalior. Arvind started following her on Instagram. Impressed by the good-looking pictures, the girl also started following her back. They started chatting and soon exchanged numbers. They would connect on video call and share their pictures and videos with each other. The friendship turned into a love affair. Following which, the duo decided to meet.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station
Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station
Big Setback For Siddaramaiah; HC Dismisses Karnataka CM's Petition Against Governor Action In MUDA Scam
Big Setback For Siddaramaiah; HC Dismisses Karnataka CM's Petition Against Governor Action In MUDA Scam
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 25
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 25
PM Modi Concludes 3-Day US Visit, Departs For India After Series Of Bilateral Talks
PM Modi Concludes 3-Day US Visit, Departs For India After Series Of Bilateral Talks
Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! School Teacher Sodomises Class 10 Boy With Camera On; Threatened To Fail Him In Exam
article-image

Their first date turned out to be a nightmare, as her boyfriend had 'grey hair' and did not look handsome as she saw him in the reels. The duo had a 10-year age difference.

The girl decided to call off the relationship, stating the huge age gap; however, Arvind did not agree. When the girl firmly broke up with him, he morphed her videos and made them viral.

The girl approached the police station and filed a complaint against 29-year-old Arvind, following which police arrested him.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh;...

Shocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh;...

MP September 24 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Expected In Indore, Jhabua & More; Sunny Weather In...

MP September 24 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Expected In Indore, Jhabua & More; Sunny Weather In...

Madhya Pradesh Govt Plans Health Insurance Scheme For Employees & Pensioners, Blueprint Underway

Madhya Pradesh Govt Plans Health Insurance Scheme For Employees & Pensioners, Blueprint Underway

Bhopal Minor Rape Case: ‘Unclear Whether Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old Took Place In School’,...

Bhopal Minor Rape Case: ‘Unclear Whether Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old Took Place In School’,...

MP High Court Orders State Government To Grant Super Senior Pension To Retired Professor

MP High Court Orders State Government To Grant Super Senior Pension To Retired Professor