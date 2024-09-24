Shocker! Boyfriend's 'Grey Hair' Turns Out To Be Deal Breaker For 19-Yr-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh; Jilted, He Makes Her Morphed Video Viral

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A jilted lover was arrested for allegedly making his ex-girlfriend's morphed video viral after she broke up over his 'grey hair' in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The girl called for separation, saying the man looked nothing like his Instagram pictures.

The duo met on Instagram and developed their relationship. It was after months of chatting they decided to meet. The 19-year-old girl was shocked to see his greying hair. The man was 10 years older than her.

First date turns out to be nightmare

According to information, the accused man has been identified as Arvind Batham. The 19-year-old girl is a resident of Ungar Nagar Gwalior. Arvind started following her on Instagram. Impressed by the good-looking pictures, the girl also started following her back. They started chatting and soon exchanged numbers. They would connect on video call and share their pictures and videos with each other. The friendship turned into a love affair. Following which, the duo decided to meet.

Their first date turned out to be a nightmare, as her boyfriend had 'grey hair' and did not look handsome as she saw him in the reels. The duo had a 10-year age difference.

The girl decided to call off the relationship, stating the huge age gap; however, Arvind did not agree. When the girl firmly broke up with him, he morphed her videos and made them viral.

The girl approached the police station and filed a complaint against 29-year-old Arvind, following which police arrested him.