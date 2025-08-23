Miscreants Beat Women With Belt & Stick In Middle Of Road After Fight Over Land Dispute In UP's Unnao - VIDEO

Miscreants Beat Women With Belt & Stick In Middle Of Road After Fight Over Land Dispute In UP's Unnao | X

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), August 23: In a shocking incident, a two men were caught on camera fighting with women in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. The men are seen beating the women with belt, stick and punches. The women are also seen in the video throwing bricks at the men during the fight. The incident was recorded by one of the women and the video is doing rounds on social media. There are reports that the massive brawl erupted due to a land dispute between two parties.

The video of the incident is being shared on social media with the claims that the women were brutally beaten as they protested against the misbehaviour against them. However, the claims were rejected by the police and the police revealed the reason behind the massive brawl as a property dispute.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Brawl Erupts

The video shows that a man is hitting a woman with his shirt buttons open in the middle of the road in full public view. Another woman is also seen in the video trying to attack the man who was hitting the other woman with a belt in his hand. The women in retaliation also hurled bricks at the men who were beating them in the middle of the road. Another can be heard in the video abusing the men who were hitting the women. The women seemed to be with the women who were thrashed on the road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police Action

The police registered a complaint and initiated an investigation into the matter. The Unnao Police issued a statement on social media in connection with the matter.

Police Statement

The police said, "In reference to an incident of physical altercation between two parties over a land dispute, both parties have submitted written complaints at the Sadar Kotwali police station. Based on the received complaints, cases have been registered under relevant sections. Necessary actions are being taken."

There are no reports of any arrests in connection with the matter. However, the police are also checking the CCTV footage which went viral on social media.