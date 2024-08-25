 Indore: DAVV Offers Direct Admissions In Aviation, Hospitality Management Courses
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsIndore: DAVV Offers Direct Admissions In Aviation, Hospitality Management Courses

Indore: DAVV Offers Direct Admissions In Aviation, Hospitality Management Courses

The university is accepting applications for half a dozen courses, with the registration window open until September 30.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Indore: DAVV Offers Direct Admissions In Aviation, Hospitality Management Courses |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has changed the mode of admission to new courses focused on aviation and hospitality management from indirect to direct. Plus, the university extended the last date for admission from August 30 to September 10.

"We have opened a new department named School of Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality Management this academic year. This department is offering admission to aviation and hospitality management where taken tourism course which was being run by IIPS under its fold. Since most of the courses are new, we have decided to enrol students in offline mode," said Preeti Singh, founder head, SATHM.

"Offline mode will help us guide students walking in for enquiries about opportunities and career in the above mentioned fields," she added.

Read Also
Latest Weapon Of Cyber Criminals: Tapping Into People's Fears To Swindle Big Money
article-image

The university launched these programmes in alignment with recent directives from the state government encouraging educational institutions to offer specialised programmes in aviation and hospitality fields. The university is  accepting applications for half a dozen courses, with the registration window open until September 30.

FPJ Shorts
Revathy Sampath Claims Malayalam Actor Siddique Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 21: 'He Called Me Daughter'
Revathy Sampath Claims Malayalam Actor Siddique Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 21: 'He Called Me Daughter'
FreePavel: Elon Musk Demands Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Release From Custody After Arrest In France
FreePavel: Elon Musk Demands Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Release From Custody After Arrest In France
Video: Babar Azam Escapes Pair In PAK vs BAN 1st Test As Litton Das Drops Sitter, Commentators React
Video: Babar Azam Escapes Pair In PAK vs BAN 1st Test As Litton Das Drops Sitter, Commentators React
Unified Pension Scheme: X User Asks Why Private Sector Does Not Have Such Scheme; Netizens React
Unified Pension Scheme: X User Asks Why Private Sector Does Not Have Such Scheme; Netizens React

The newly introduced programmes include a four-year BBA and BSc in Aviation Management, BCom in Retail Operation and Logistics courses. Each of these courses will accommodate 60 students. Additionally, the university is offering a one-and-a-half-year Diploma in Aviation Security with 40 seats available, and a three-month Certificate in Airport Warehouse course with 30 seats.

Read Also
Bhopal: 2 Held For Abducting Class 10 Student From His House In Ayodhya Nagar
article-image

All programmes will be conducted under the School of Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality Management. Students who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in their 12th-grade examinations are eligible to apply. However, there is a 5 per cent relaxation in marks for students from ST, SC, and OBC categories. The semester fee for the BBA and BSc courses is set at Rs 28,880, while the BCom course fee is Rs 23,880 per semester.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Preliminary Report By 2-Member Committee Exposes Gross Negligence By...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Preliminary Report By 2-Member Committee Exposes Gross Negligence By...

'Don't Need Brain To Watch Them': Old Video Of Arshad Warsi Saying His Servants Enjoy South Films...

'Don't Need Brain To Watch Them': Old Video Of Arshad Warsi Saying His Servants Enjoy South Films...

Disgusting! Pervert Caught On Cam Having S*x With Female Dog In Ghaziabad's Modinagar; Arrested...

Disgusting! Pervert Caught On Cam Having S*x With Female Dog In Ghaziabad's Modinagar; Arrested...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Raid At RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip...

Mumbai Viral Video: Female School Student Abused, Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Girls In Versova's...

Mumbai Viral Video: Female School Student Abused, Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Girls In Versova's...