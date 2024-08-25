Indore: DAVV Offers Direct Admissions In Aviation, Hospitality Management Courses |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has changed the mode of admission to new courses focused on aviation and hospitality management from indirect to direct. Plus, the university extended the last date for admission from August 30 to September 10.

"We have opened a new department named School of Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality Management this academic year. This department is offering admission to aviation and hospitality management where taken tourism course which was being run by IIPS under its fold. Since most of the courses are new, we have decided to enrol students in offline mode," said Preeti Singh, founder head, SATHM.

"Offline mode will help us guide students walking in for enquiries about opportunities and career in the above mentioned fields," she added.

The university launched these programmes in alignment with recent directives from the state government encouraging educational institutions to offer specialised programmes in aviation and hospitality fields. The university is accepting applications for half a dozen courses, with the registration window open until September 30.

The newly introduced programmes include a four-year BBA and BSc in Aviation Management, BCom in Retail Operation and Logistics courses. Each of these courses will accommodate 60 students. Additionally, the university is offering a one-and-a-half-year Diploma in Aviation Security with 40 seats available, and a three-month Certificate in Airport Warehouse course with 30 seats.

Read Also Bhopal: 2 Held For Abducting Class 10 Student From His House In Ayodhya Nagar

All programmes will be conducted under the School of Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality Management. Students who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in their 12th-grade examinations are eligible to apply. However, there is a 5 per cent relaxation in marks for students from ST, SC, and OBC categories. The semester fee for the BBA and BSc courses is set at Rs 28,880, while the BCom course fee is Rs 23,880 per semester.