 White House Shooting Aftermath: Donald Trump To 'Permanently' Pause Migration From '3rd World' Countries; Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldWhite House Shooting Aftermath: Donald Trump To 'Permanently' Pause Migration From '3rd World' Countries; Check Full List

White House Shooting Aftermath: Donald Trump To 'Permanently' Pause Migration From '3rd World' Countries; Check Full List

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that his government will permanently pause migration from all "Third World Countries". Trump said it would conduct a "rigorous" re-examination of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from "every country of concern". In his Truth Social post, the US President said that with the move, his administration will allow the US system to fully recover.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Washington DC: A day after an Afghan migrant opened fire at two National Guard service members near the White House in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that his government will permanently pause migration from all "Third World Countries".

Meanwhile, Trump said it would conduct a "rigorous" re-examination of all Green Cards issued to immigrants from "every country of concern". Notably, one of the National Guards injured in the shooting succumbed died on Thursday evening (local time).

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow said that President Donald Trump has "directed a full-scale, rigorous re-examination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern".

"The protection of this country and of the American people remains paramount, and the American people will not bear the cost of the prior administration's reckless resettlement policies," Edlow said in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Approves Panjab University Senate Election Schedule After Year-Long Delay Amid Student Protests
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan Approves Panjab University Senate Election Schedule After Year-Long Delay Amid Student Protests
Paytm Gets Major Upgrade From Goldman Sachs, Brokerage Hikes Price Target By Over 100% On Strong Recovery Signals
Paytm Gets Major Upgrade From Goldman Sachs, Brokerage Hikes Price Target By Over 100% On Strong Recovery Signals
Aggressive Hybrid Mutual Funds Favoured Among Investors, Asset Base Catapults To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In October 2025, Flaunting 13% Growth
Aggressive Hybrid Mutual Funds Favoured Among Investors, Asset Base Catapults To ₹2.5 Lakh Crore In October 2025, Flaunting 13% Growth
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Visits Mumbai After 25 Years, Prays At Siddhivinayak
Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham’s Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Visits Mumbai After 25 Years, Prays At Siddhivinayak

Here is the list of 3rd World countries from where the US will pause migration:

Afghanistan

Myanmar

Burundi

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Cuba

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Laos

Libya

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Sudan

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

Yemen

What Trump said in his Truth Social post:

In his Truth Social post, Trump said that with the move, his administration will allow the US system to fully recover.

Trump also blamed the previous Joe Biden government for giving benefits to migrants. "Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover," he said.

"Terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization," he added.

The US President said that measures taken by his administration will help in reduction.

These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in "illegal and disruptive populations." He further added that reverse migration could solve the current situation arisen by illegal migrants.

"REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for. You won't be here for long!" Trump said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Imran Khan Is Fine’, Say Govt Advisers, Even As PTI Raises Alarm Over Month-Long Isolation & Lack...

'Imran Khan Is Fine’, Say Govt Advisers, Even As PTI Raises Alarm Over Month-Long Isolation & Lack...

White House Shooting Aftermath: Donald Trump To 'Permanently' Pause Migration From '3rd World'...

White House Shooting Aftermath: Donald Trump To 'Permanently' Pause Migration From '3rd World'...

Shooting Near White House: USCIS To Tighten Vetting, Review Green Cards For 19 High-Risk Countries...

Shooting Near White House: USCIS To Tighten Vetting, Review Green Cards For 19 High-Risk Countries...

'Pulled By Hair, Pushed To Ground': Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi Manhandled By Police While...

'Pulled By Hair, Pushed To Ground': Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Sohail Afridi Manhandled By Police While...

'In A Death Cell With...': Imran Khan's Son Says Father Kept In 'Solitary Confinement'; Accuses Pak...

'In A Death Cell With...': Imran Khan's Son Says Father Kept In 'Solitary Confinement'; Accuses Pak...