Bhopal: 2 Held For Abducting Class 10 Student From His House In Ayodhya Nagar

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, who were friends with a Class 10 student residing in Ayodhya Nagar, allegedly abducted and assaulted him inside their car, as the victim had refused to give them money to consume alcohol, the police said.

The police added that the accused duo who had also recorded a video of the assault on the victim has been apprehended.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Akshay Choudhary told Free Press that the victim is a minor aged 17, whose parents have died. He thus resides along with his grandparents in G- sector of Ayodhya Nagar. On the night of August 23, he was standing outside his house, when two of his friends named Aman Kori and Arun Bhardele came there in their car. They asked him for money to consume liquor. The boy refused to give them money, after which the duo forcibly made him sit inside the car and drove him to another city locality where they assaulted him inside the car and recorded a video of the act.

They also commanded the victim boy to bend like a cock and recorded this as well. Later, they dropped him home and uploaded the video on social media. The boy, who was stupefied due to this, kept mum for some days, and narrated the ordeal to his kin on Thursday, after which the cops swung into action to arrest the accused.

The accused were produced in the court on Friday and were sent to jail thereafter.

