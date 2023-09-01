Bhopal: Administration Removes Illegally Parked 400 Cars Of CI Motors’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration removed 400 cars of CI motors and builders from the land of Bachchani trader in the catchment area of Upper Lake on Friday.

The removal is a result of the complaint made by the Bachchani family against their business partner CI Motors to the collector over illegal parking and breach of trust with trader Ramesh Chandra Bachchani following a payment dispute between the two partners, said the administration. Cars were parked on 20 acres of land of the Bachchani family.

However, Yash Bachchani said, “CI motors had parked the cars illegally. The land is ours. We had filed a case with the collector. Today, the magistrate court issued an order to remove all the cars. There was no business deal with CI motors and builders.”

SDM Aditya Jain said, “Administration removed around 400 cars parked in the area. It was the land of the Bachchani family. CI Motors had illegally parked its cars there. Bachchani family had lodged a complaint with the collector. After the collector’s order, we removed all the cars from Bachchani’s land.”