Bhopal: Married Woman Raped By Friend In Arera Hills, Accused Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahila thana police have registered a case against a man for repeatedly raping a married woman in the Arera Hills locality of the city, the police said on Friday.

The police added that the accused took advantage of the quarrels between the survivor and her husband and committed the crime.

Mahila thana police station house officer (SHO) Shilpa Karmakar said that the survivor-woman aged 33 resided in Arera Hills along with her husband. A man named Rajesh Patel also from the same locality observed the frequent quarrels between the woman and her husband and in a bid to take advantage of the situation began to come close to the woman.

The woman began sharing her ordeals with Patel. In June 2014, Patel took the woman to a hotel and violated her there. He then suggested the survivor woman to get separated from her husband, and promised to marry her later.

Thereafter, Patel raped her on multiple occasions. Later, when the woman became pregnant, she began mounting pressure on Patel for marriage. He reneged on his promise, following which the woman approached the cops and filed a case against him. Investigations are on in the case, SHO Karmakar said.

