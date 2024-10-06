MP SHOCKER! Woman Rescued From In-Laws' House Weighs 35 Kgs

Representative Image | India Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A visibly tormented married woman, who was rescued from her in-laws’ clutches after 16 years in Jahangirabad on Saturday, weighs 35 kilograms lately, the police reported on Sunday. The police further said that her in-laws and husband shall be subjected to strict action, once the woman receives proper treatment, and is in a condition to give statements to the police.

The woman is in very bad shape and weighs merely 35 kg. Additional DCP (Zone-1) Rashmi Agrawal Dubey told Free Press that had the woman, named Ranu Sahu, been rescued some days later, she would have died. The officer said her husband and in-laws are being interrogated, who have termed her to be a mentally challenged.

They further stated that her treatment was underway, but failed to produce any relevant documents to corroborate their claims. Woman’s husband, and his kin have refuted the allegations of her being held captive inside the house.

The officials looking into the case told Free Press that the woman’s in-laws reside just opposite to the old house of the former CM Babulaal Gaur in Jahangirabad. Woman’s father Kishan Lal Sahu had approached the Mahila thana police here on Friday, after coming to know that his daughter was allegedly held captive at her in-laws’ house, and was being tortured.

A joint team comprising the Mahila thana police and Jahangirabad police then rescued the woman on Saturday. She was not in a state to speak anything, as per police. She is a native of Narsinghpur.