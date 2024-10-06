 Tomato Prices In Madhya Pradesh Hit The Roof! Are We Paying More For Our Salads?
Harshita RawatUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore and Bhopal are experiencing a surge in tomato prices, with retail costs exceeding Rs 120 per kilogram, according to traders at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Choithram Mandi.

Tomatoes, primarily sourced from Maharashtra, are now facing a supply crunch due to heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh that has damaged local crops.

According to the traders at the market, the wholesale prices have risen sharply, currently ranging between Rs 60 and Rs 80 per kilogram. Just weeks ago, tomatoes were available at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kilogram, but prices have escalated significantly as demand outpaces supply.

One of them said, "High-quality tomatoes from Maharashtra are flooding the market, but the impact of the damaged crops in Madhya Pradesh has led to a drastic increase in prices. Retailers are now selling these tomatoes for as much as Rs 120 per kilogram."

The rising prices have forced consumers to cut back on purchases. Retailers reported that households that previously bought 2 kilograms of tomatoes are now managing with only half a kilogram.

The situation is compounded by a simultaneous rise in onion prices, which have surged from Rs 15 per kilogram to Rs 40 in wholesale markets, reaching Rs 60 to Rs 80 in retail.

As the festive season progresses, retailers are noticing a significant decline in sales due to these price hikes, raising concerns about the impact on consumer behavior during this crucial time. If the crop conditions in Madhya Pradesh do not improve, experts predict that tomato prices may continue to rise in the coming weeks.

