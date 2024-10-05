Bhopal Shocker: Married Woman Held Captive By In-Laws At House In Jehangirabad Since 2008; Rescued By Mahila Thana Police | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team comprising officials from the Mahila Thana (women police station) and Jehangirabad police station rescued a woman who had been married to a man since 2006 and held captive by her in-laws at their house in Jehangirabad since 2008, the police said. According to the police, the woman was subjected to numerous atrocities, and after her rescue, she was not even in a condition to give statements to the police. A further probe into the incident is underway.

Mahila Thana Police Station TI Shilpa Kaurav told Free Press that the woman’s father, Kishan Lal Sahu, a native of Narsinghpur, approached the police on Friday. He informed them that he had married off his daughter, Ranu Sahu, to a man in Bhopal in 2006. After 2008, Ranu’s in-laws did not allow him or his relatives to meet her.

He further added, as informed by his daughter’s neighbors, that her in-laws had been committing atrocities against her, and she was in a terrible state. A joint police team from the Mahila Thana and Jehangirabad police raided Ranu’s in-laws' house and rescued her.

TI Kaurav also stated that after the rescue, Ranu was found to be in such poor condition that she was unable to speak or give any statement to the police. She has been referred to the hospital for treatment. “After the investigation, her in-laws will be arrested,” she said.