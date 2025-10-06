MP News: ESB Issues Recruitment Notification For Subedar, ASI After Eight Years |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Employee Selection Board (ESB) here on Monday issued recruitment notifications for Subedar and Assistant Sub Inspector posts after eight years.

The last such notification for ASI recruitments was in 2017. There are 472 ASI posts, according to the ESB notification. Of these, 132 have been reserved for women candidates in the district force. In the special armed forces, there is no vacancy for women candidates; all 340 posts are for men.

Filling of examination forms begins on October 27 and goes on till November 10. For those wanting to make changes in their applications, the last date is November 15. Applicants have to submit their domicile certificates; those who are not from the state will be treated as general candidates, with the maximum age not exceeding 33 years. They would not be entitled to any reservation benefits.

The candidates of the general category and EWS have an upper age limit of 33 years. For women, OBC, SC, and ST, the upper age limit is 38 years.

The age limit has been relaxed to 43 years for candidates who have received the Vikram Award (the state’s highest sports honour) and have entered into an inter-caste marriage.

The Exam

The exam will be held in four stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, the physical proficiency test, and the interview.

Against the posts, candidates will be called for the main exam ten times, and three times for the physical test. They have to participate in an800-meter race, shot put, and long jump.

The personal interview will be worth 50 marks. The selected candidates will be on a three-yearprobation. Those posted in Naxal-affected areas will be entitled to promotions after two years of service.