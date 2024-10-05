 Bhopal: Abducted Man Stripped & Assaulted; Police Deny Act
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 01:23 AM IST
Representative Image | News 18

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man was allegedly abducted from near Gautam Nagar police station by two listed criminals and their accomplices over an old dispute on August 13. The man was taken to Ashoka Garden industrial area, where he was stripped, assaulted with pipes and belts.

A video of brutality surfaced on Friday but no police case has been registered. The victim Gaurav Mishra had been to a birthday party in Bilkhiriya on August 12 where he had an argument with a listed criminal of Gautam Nagar named Deepak Thakur.

The matter was settled after others intervened. On August 13, when Mishra was with his friends near a tea stall close to Gautam Nagar police station, another listed criminal of Ashoka Garden area, Rohit Kabadi, arrived there with his four friends.

He allegedly abducted Mishra by forcing him to sit inside his car and took him to a deserted place in Ashoka Garden industrial area. Mishra found Thakur sitting there. Both Thakur and Kabadi with their accomplices stripped Mishra, and rained blows on him using pipes, rods and belts. They made him touch their feet and sought apology from Mishra.

Police deny case

Mishra’s friends informed about abduction to his mother, who approached Piplani police station but received no help. Then, she went to Gautam Nagar police station but no heed was paid to her there too.

Mishra reached home on August 14. Hemant Shrivastava, the station house officer (SHO) of Ashoka Garden police station, when questioned by Free Press, said no such incident had come to his notice. He also denied being aware of any video about the act.

