 MP Shocker! 5-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Cucumber In Dinner; 4 Other Family Members Complain Food Poisoning, Admitted
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker! 5-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Cucumber In Dinner; 4 Other Family Members Complain Food Poisoning, Admitted

MP Shocker! 5-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Cucumber In Dinner; 4 Other Family Members Complain Food Poisoning, Admitted

Two other children were admitted to the ICU.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-year-old boy died after allegedly eating a cucumber in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, while two other children were admitted to the ICU. His family alleged the hospital's negligence.

Two other family members, who too consumed the Balam cucumber, suffered from food poisoning and were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Preliminary reports suggest that four members, including three children, ate Balam cucumbers on Tuesday night and shortly complained about vomiting and nausea.

The victims, including two girls, one adult woman, and a 5-year-old boy, were rushed to the medical hospital. The boy succumbed on Wednesday. His family alleged the kid did not receive timely treatment at the hospital. A written complaint has been sent to the police station on Thursday. Further investigations are underway.

FPJ Shorts
Asha Negi Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience In Her Early 20s: 'A Coordinator Was Trying To Brainwash Me...'
Asha Negi Reveals Shocking Casting Couch Experience In Her Early 20s: 'A Coordinator Was Trying To Brainwash Me...'
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check
HDFC Bank Shares Slips On NSE Despite Morgan Stanley & Citi Group Acquiring Stake Worth ₹755 Crore & Other Block Deals
HDFC Bank Shares Slips On NSE Despite Morgan Stanley & Citi Group Acquiring Stake Worth ₹755 Crore & Other Block Deals
Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities For 2024-25!
Attention Researchers: ICSSR Opens Applications For Major & Minor Research Projects In Humanities For 2024-25!
Read Also
Video: Husband Teams Up With Girlfriend, Brutally Beats Wife In Public After She Caught Them In...
article-image

According to information, on Tuesday evening, the family sat for dinner and had a Balam cucumber as salad with food. All of the members who ate the cucumber, started vomiting and complaining about stomach ache at around 5 on Wednesday morning. A basic medicine was given to them to tone down the pain, but it was useless. After struggling for the day, the family was taken to the Medical College Hospital in Ratlam for treatment.

Here, 5-year-old boy of the family succumbed to his condition and could not survive. Whereas, two girl children of the family were admitted in ICU and are under intensive care and their mother was admitted to the general ward.

Read Also
MP Updates: Second Meeting Of Mohan Cabinet Outside Bhopal To Be Held In Singrampur; Hostel...
article-image

What do doctors say?

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the epidemiologist at Ratlam Medical College stated that all patients were admitted with symptoms of food poisoning, and their condition worsened due to a delay in receiving proper treatment. Blood samples have been collected for testing.

Medical College Superintendent indicated that, based on initial findings, the child’s death appears to be the result of food poisoning. The mother and two daughters are currently undergoing treatment. A formal complaint has been filed with the police for further investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Takes Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia, Slams BJP Over Soyabean...

Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Takes Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia, Slams BJP Over Soyabean...

MP Shocker! 5-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Cucumber In Dinner; 4 Other Family Members Complain Food...

MP Shocker! 5-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Cucumber In Dinner; 4 Other Family Members Complain Food...

India VS Bangladesh T20: ‘STOP VIOLENCE ON BANGLADESH HINDUS,’ Air Banner Spotted In US Skies...

India VS Bangladesh T20: ‘STOP VIOLENCE ON BANGLADESH HINDUS,’ Air Banner Spotted In US Skies...

Indian Cricket Team Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Pitambara Shakti Peeth Ahead...

Indian Cricket Team Coach Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings At Pitambara Shakti Peeth Ahead...

Madhya Pradesh: Six Children Injured, 2 Critical After Bike Rams Into School Van In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Six Children Injured, 2 Critical After Bike Rams Into School Van In Jabalpur