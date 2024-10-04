MP Shocker! 5-Year-Old Dies After Consuming Cucumber In Dinner; 4 Other Family Members Complain Food Poisoning, Admitted

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-year-old boy died after allegedly eating a cucumber in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, while two other children were admitted to the ICU. His family alleged the hospital's negligence.

Two other family members, who too consumed the Balam cucumber, suffered from food poisoning and were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Preliminary reports suggest that four members, including three children, ate Balam cucumbers on Tuesday night and shortly complained about vomiting and nausea.

The victims, including two girls, one adult woman, and a 5-year-old boy, were rushed to the medical hospital. The boy succumbed on Wednesday. His family alleged the kid did not receive timely treatment at the hospital. A written complaint has been sent to the police station on Thursday. Further investigations are underway.

According to information, on Tuesday evening, the family sat for dinner and had a Balam cucumber as salad with food. All of the members who ate the cucumber, started vomiting and complaining about stomach ache at around 5 on Wednesday morning. A basic medicine was given to them to tone down the pain, but it was useless. After struggling for the day, the family was taken to the Medical College Hospital in Ratlam for treatment.

Here, 5-year-old boy of the family succumbed to his condition and could not survive. Whereas, two girl children of the family were admitted in ICU and are under intensive care and their mother was admitted to the general ward.

What do doctors say?

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the epidemiologist at Ratlam Medical College stated that all patients were admitted with symptoms of food poisoning, and their condition worsened due to a delay in receiving proper treatment. Blood samples have been collected for testing.

Medical College Superintendent indicated that, based on initial findings, the child’s death appears to be the result of food poisoning. The mother and two daughters are currently undergoing treatment. A formal complaint has been filed with the police for further investigation.