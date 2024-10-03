MP Updates: Second Meeting Of Mohan Cabinet Outside Bhopal To Be Held In Singrampur; Hostel Superintendent Suspended Over Harsh Treatment With Students In Mandleshwar

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Second Meeting Of Mohan Cabinet Outside Bhopal To Be Held In Singrampur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second meeting of the Mohan Yadav-led cabinet outside the state capital is going to be held in Singrampur area on Saturday.

The area is known as the capital of queen Durgavati. The cabinet members will also visit the historical places around Singrampur.The ministers will also visit the fort of queen Durgavati, offer prayers and garland the statue of the queen.

A conference on Ladli Behna will also be held in Singrampur village together with the cabinet meeting. At the meet, Yadav will transfer money to the accounts of the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojna and those of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojna. Yadav will interact with Behnas.

Yadav will also release a vision document of Damoh district. Three ministers Prahlad Patel, Lakhan Patel and Dharmendra Lodhi have been asked to prepare for the meeting.

The trio inspected the Singrampur village on Thursday to inspect preparations for the meeting.

Read Also MP: Newly appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Points Out Defects In Metro Design

Hostel Superintendent Suspended Over Harsh Treatment With Students In Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): The superintendent of the Excellence Adivasi Boys Hostel, Kadva Sawle, has been suspended immediately by the assistant commissioner of the tribal affairs department following the circulation of a distressing video depicting him beating and harassing students under his care.

This significant action underscores the department's commitment to ensuring the welfare of students and addressing misconduct among its staff. The suspension comes as a direct result of the viral video, which surfaced on Wednesday and sparked widespread outrage among the community.

In the official letter issued by the tribal affairs department, it was confirmed that Kadva Sawle exhibited negligence towards his official duties, a violation of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Conduct Rules. This letter emphasises that such behaviour is unacceptable in any educational institution, particularly one entrusted with the care of vulnerable children.

During the suspension period, Sawle will be stationed at the Segaon development block, and he is entitled to a subsistence allowance as per standard procedures. The seriousness of the allegations necessitated swift action, reflecting the department's recognition of the urgent need to protect its students from any form of mistreatment or abuse.

In a statement regarding the video, Kadva Sawle acknowledged its authenticity but claimed that it was recorded approximately one year ago. This attempt to contextualise the footage has not deterred public indignation, as many view it as an inadequate excuse for his actions.

The video serves as a stark reminder of the realities faced by students in institutional settings and the critical need for responsible oversight by hostel officials.

The decision to suspend Sawle reveals a proactive stance by the tribal affairs department to uphold standards of conduct and accountability among its employees, particularly those in positions of authority over children.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for the students at the Utkarsh Adivasi Boys Hostel. The community and child rights advocates are closely monitoring the situation, advocating for lasting improvements in the treatment and care of students in educational institutions across the region.