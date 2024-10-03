 MP: Newly appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Points Out Defects In Metro Design
A problem cropped up in the design of the metro and flyover near the Gayatri temple.

Thursday, October 03, 2024
Newly appointed Chief Secretary Anurag Jain

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary (CS) Anurag Jain took charge on Thursday. In his first meeting with the officers after taking over as CS, Jain displayed his toughness as an administrator.

He directed the officials to fix responsibility for the faulty design of the metro project and take action against the guilty.

A problem cropped up in the design of the metro and flyover near the Gayatri temple. Since the road beneath the metro lines was high, dumpers running on the road were touching the flyover. When the issue came to light, the road was dug up to manage the system.

The same situation occurred near Aishbagh where the PWD bridge is touching the flyover meant for metro.

Those who have shown negligence in such an important work should be punished, Jain said, adding that the officers should not count on consultants and use their intelligence to appreciate the pros and cons of a project.

Jain also expressed anger at the slow progress of mining and tourism projects.

The state should send the projects to the Central Government after full preparation.

If there is any problem with the Central Government, he should be informed about it, Jain said, adding that the state government has a fine opportunity to work for the Central Government’s projects.

When the officers began to introduce themselves, Jain said there was no need for it, as he knows almost all the officers.

He further said the important projects of the Central Government and those of the state government should be done on priority.

There are many land banks in MP which should be properly used, he said, adding that something must be done to improve financial condition of the state.

