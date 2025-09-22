Madhya Pradesh: District Congress Committee Presidents Raise Questions About Party Office And Property |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the presence of state Congress president Jitu Patwari and party’s state in charge Harish Choudhary here on Monday, the newly appointed district party presidents of Indore, Gwalior and Chambal regions raised questions about the office and the property that belonged to the party in their districts.

Under the Sangathan Srijan Yojna of the Congress, the party state in charge is holding meetings of district Congress presidents since Sunday.

On Monday, Patwari also joined the meeting. A few district Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Gwalior and Chambal asked the state president about the property of the party and the office because in Datia, the former DCC chief ran the office in the fort area.

The party has property in the main city adjoining the fort, but shops are running in the office on a nominal rent.

Similarly, in Morena district, the party has huge property in Sabalgarh, but still search is on for property. In Bhind, the Congress leaders are planning to purchase land and construct an office.

Patwari asked the presidents to complete the task of appointing the block presidents and to form the district working committee within the given time of 40 days. The AICC is monitoring the working of the DCC presidents, as per party leaders.