 Madhya Pradesh: District Congress Committee Presidents Raise Questions About Party Office And Property
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: District Congress Committee Presidents Raise Questions About Party Office And Property

Madhya Pradesh: District Congress Committee Presidents Raise Questions About Party Office And Property

Newly appointed district party presidents of Indore, Gwalior and Chambal regions raised questions about the office and the property that belonged to the party in their districts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: District Congress Committee Presidents Raise Questions About Party Office And Property |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the presence of state Congress president Jitu Patwari and party’s state in charge Harish Choudhary here on Monday, the newly appointed district party presidents of Indore, Gwalior and Chambal regions raised questions about the office and the property that belonged to the party in their districts.

Under the Sangathan Srijan Yojna of the Congress, the party state in charge is holding meetings of district Congress presidents since Sunday.

On Monday, Patwari also joined the meeting. A few district Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Gwalior and Chambal asked the state president about the property of the party and the office because in Datia, the former DCC chief ran the office in the fort area.

Read Also
‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry...
article-image

The party has property in the main city adjoining the fort, but shops are running in the office on a nominal rent.

FPJ Shorts
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
'What You Expect To Wear Underwater, A Saree?': Sai Pallavi Fans Give Befitting Replies To Trolls Who Questioned Actress For Wearing Swimsuit
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Pakistani TV News Anchor Imtiaz Mir Injured After Unknown Gunmen Open Fire At Him In Karachi's Malir - VIDEO
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Thane Enters Metro Era: Trial Run Of Line 4 And 4A Marks Historic Milestone In Mumbai’s Transit Future
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project
Piyush Goyal Thanks PM Modi For Thane Salt Land Transfer To Maharashtra Govt For Dahisar-Vasai Creek Road Project

Similarly, in Morena district, the party has huge property in Sabalgarh, but still search is on for property. In Bhind, the Congress leaders are planning to purchase land and construct an office.

Patwari asked the presidents to complete the task of appointing the block presidents and to form the district working committee within the given time of 40 days. The AICC is monitoring the working of the DCC presidents, as per party leaders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Now, 4 Exams To Crack Police Sub-Inspector Post In Madhya Pradesh

Now, 4 Exams To Crack Police Sub-Inspector Post In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Strict Guidelines Issued, ID Proof Must At Garba Venue

Bhopal: Strict Guidelines Issued, ID Proof Must At Garba Venue

Madhya Pradesh: District Congress Committee Presidents Raise Questions About Party Office And...

Madhya Pradesh: District Congress Committee Presidents Raise Questions About Party Office And...

Conference Of Collectors & Commissioners On Oct 7-8; Officers To Discuss 8 Issues Including Health,...

Conference Of Collectors & Commissioners On Oct 7-8; Officers To Discuss 8 Issues Including Health,...

Madhya Pradesh’s 3rd List Of IAS Transfer On Cards: Priyank Mishra May Be Made Bhopal Collector,...

Madhya Pradesh’s 3rd List Of IAS Transfer On Cards: Priyank Mishra May Be Made Bhopal Collector,...