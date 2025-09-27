Bhopal Power Cut September 28: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, Piriya Mohalla, Bairagarh Road & More, Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal residents are advised that power supply will be affected in several areas on 23rd September 2025 due to departmental maintenance work.

Citizens are requested to plan accordingly and take necessary precautions during the power outage.

Area: Hl Passey Eng, Sk Industries, Champion Engineering Pt-Ii, Kamini Agrawal, Perfect Paper Product, Srd Steel Pvt Ltd, Ocean Moter’s Pvt Ltd, Ci Automotors Pvt Ltd

Time: 10:00 am to 17:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Shree Kushal Fabricators, Dristi Off-Set Pvt Ltd, Fitwell Fasteners, Seema Enterprises, Kcs Enginering Works, Jeevan Moters (P)Ltd, Lee Vedla Industrial Corp

Time: 10:00 am to 17:00

Departmental work

Area: Piriya Mohalla, Siddhi Vinayak

Time: 10:00 am to 15:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Vidhya Nagar C Sector , D Sector , Bharat Petroleum Colony, Kawadi, Croma, D-Mart, Pacific Blue, Indian Coffee House, Royal Enfield Near By Area

Time: 10:00 am to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Area: Om Nagar, Savan Nagar, Halalpur Bus stand, Bairagarh Road, Lake Land Garden, R.K. Residancy, City walk.

Time: 10:00 am to 15:00

Departmental work

Area: Lalghati Petrole Pump,Vila Appt,Lalghati Choraha,Barela Gaon,Lalghati Rd,Kohefiza Hospital Collector off,Comissioner Off,Bpl Motor,Lok Ayukt Off etc..

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Departmental work

Area: Parascity,GRP Colony,mansarover complex,Reliance telecom,61/2 no.stop,Shankar nagar,BDA complex,7 no. stop,Venus scan.

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Departmental work

Area: shabri nagar all nearest area

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Departmental work