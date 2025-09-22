‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry Locals Block Road

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A factory worker died after being hit and dragged by a passenger bus for half kilometer on National Highway-719 near Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Monday.

Trapped under the heavy bus, Jackie Kushwaha screamed for help, crying out ‘Stop! Stop!’ as the vehicle dragged him along the highway, his desperate cries echoing helplessly while bystanders watched in shock, unable to save him.

Factory worker lost his life after being dragged for about half a kilometer before stopping, angered relatives and locals blocked the highway.#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #roadblock #FPJ pic.twitter.com/41Xb3ATsqk — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 22, 2025

The accident angered locals and relatives, who blocked the highway at Barahad Peda and Mange Da Dhaba, causing a long queue of vehicles and a complete halt to traffic on the Gwalior-Bhind National Highway.

The accident occurred near Barahad Peda in Malanpur area on Monday morning.

Jackie Kushwaha, a resident of Dhamsa ka Pura, was riding his motorcycle to the Godrej industrial unit for duty when the bus coming from Madhogarh to Gwalior hit him from behind.

The bus dragged Jackie along the highway for about half a kilometer, and he died on the spot.

Witnesses said Jackie was trapped under the bus and shouted repeatedly, “Stop the bus! Stop the bus!” but the driver did not stop.

The bus finally halted near a roadside dhaba, but by then Jackie was critically injured and could not be saved. The driver fled the scene, and the police later seized the bus near the Malanpur police station.

Angry relatives and locals blocked the highway at Barahad Peda and Mange Da Dhaba.

Traffic on the Gwalior-Bhind National Highway was completely halted, causing long vehicle queues. Local police and administration reached the site to control the situation.

Jackie Kushwaha, who had three brothers, used to travel daily from his village to work at the Godrej industrial unit. He is survived by two young daughters.