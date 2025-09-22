 ‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry Locals Block Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry Locals Block Road

‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry Locals Block Road

Witnesses said Jackie was trapped under the bus and shouted repeatedly, “Stop the bus! Stop the bus!” but the driver did not stop.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A factory worker died after being hit and dragged by a passenger bus for half kilometer on National Highway-719 near Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Monday.

Trapped under the heavy bus, Jackie Kushwaha screamed for help, crying out ‘Stop! Stop!’ as the vehicle dragged him along the highway, his desperate cries echoing helplessly while bystanders watched in shock, unable to save him.

The accident angered locals and relatives, who blocked the highway at Barahad Peda and Mange Da Dhaba, causing a long queue of vehicles and a complete halt to traffic on the Gwalior-Bhind National Highway.

Read Also
Indore Airport Road Truck Tragedy: Families & Locals Outraged At Lack Of Empathy
article-image

The accident occurred near Barahad Peda in Malanpur area on Monday morning.

FPJ Shorts
PIL In Delhi High Court Seeks Removal Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt Graves From Tihar Jail
PIL In Delhi High Court Seeks Removal Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt Graves From Tihar Jail
Outrage In Assam: After Ranting Against Zubeen Garg Mourners, Gauhati University Student Apologises; Video
Outrage In Assam: After Ranting Against Zubeen Garg Mourners, Gauhati University Student Apologises; Video
OpenAI May Debut AI Smart Speakers, Wearables, Glasses Next Year: How ChatGPT Maker Is Tapping Apple Talent For Hardware Push
OpenAI May Debut AI Smart Speakers, Wearables, Glasses Next Year: How ChatGPT Maker Is Tapping Apple Talent For Hardware Push
Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wedding, Distribute Sweets To Paps—VIDEO
Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Wedding, Distribute Sweets To Paps—VIDEO

Jackie Kushwaha, a resident of Dhamsa ka Pura, was riding his motorcycle to the Godrej industrial unit for duty when the bus coming from Madhogarh to Gwalior hit him from behind.

The bus dragged Jackie along the highway for about half a kilometer, and he died on the spot.

Witnesses said Jackie was trapped under the bus and shouted repeatedly, “Stop the bus! Stop the bus!” but the driver did not stop.

Read Also
VIDEO: Sand Mafias Vandalise Toll Plaza, Beat Staff & Loot Lakhs Of Rupees At NH-30 In MP's Mandla
article-image

The bus finally halted near a roadside dhaba, but by then Jackie was critically injured and could not be saved. The driver fled the scene, and the police later seized the bus near the Malanpur police station.

Angry relatives and locals blocked the highway at Barahad Peda and Mange Da Dhaba.

Traffic on the Gwalior-Bhind National Highway was completely halted, causing long vehicle queues. Local police and administration reached the site to control the situation.

Jackie Kushwaha, who had three brothers, used to travel daily from his village to work at the Godrej industrial unit. He is survived by two young daughters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry...

‘Stop The Bus…' Factory Worker Dragged By Bus For 500 Metres On NH-719, Dies; VIDEO Shows Angry...

VIDEO: Sand Mafias Vandalise Toll Plaza, Beat Staff & Loot Lakhs Of Rupees At NH-30 In MP's Mandla

VIDEO: Sand Mafias Vandalise Toll Plaza, Beat Staff & Loot Lakhs Of Rupees At NH-30 In MP's Mandla

Madhya Pradesh September 22 2025, Weather Update: Light Showers Likely To Continue In Navratri...

Madhya Pradesh September 22 2025, Weather Update: Light Showers Likely To Continue In Navratri...

Over 10 Trees Chopped In Bhopal's Char Imli; 5-6 Feet Tall Champa, Gulmohar Trees Axed; BMC...

Over 10 Trees Chopped In Bhopal's Char Imli; 5-6 Feet Tall Champa, Gulmohar Trees Axed; BMC...

Madhya Pradesh Legal Team, OBC Mahasabha Gear Up For 27% Quota Fight

Madhya Pradesh Legal Team, OBC Mahasabha Gear Up For 27% Quota Fight