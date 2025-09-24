Horrific! 25-Year-Old Youth Gags, Rapes & Threatens To Kill 7-Year-Old Niece In Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur | Representative Image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth allegedly raped his 7-year-old niece in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, as reported by police on Wednesday.

Police have registered an FIR against the accused under the relevant sections of rape and POCSO Act.

According to TI Satish Singh Chauhan, the incident took place in Kotwali police station area when the girl was alone at her residence around 12 am.

The accused, taking advantage of the opportunity, entered the house, locked the door, threatened the neice and committed the crime.

When the victim started crying, he stuffed a cloth in her mouth and threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter anyone.

This incident came to light when the girl's mother, who had gone to the shop to buy some goods, returned.

The door of the house was locked from inside and when the mother peeped through the window, she saw the accused assaulting her child.

After several attempt of knocking the door, the accused denied to open the door and threatened to kill her daughter.

When the victim's mother raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot. The victim's mother immediately rushed the girl to the Kotwali police station.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.