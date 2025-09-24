 MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

CM encourages students to include adequate amount of milk, curd, and butter in their diet

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 71,000 players have registered for the games from the Bhopal-Sehore region for around 24 sports categories under ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025’.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the event under ‘Seva Pakhwada’ in the Bhopal–Sehore parliamentary constituency on Wednesday.

He emphasised the importance of nutritious food for students and encouraged them to include adequate amounts of milk, curd, and butter in their diet.

Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-3: 'Often See Fresh Garland On Maa Sharda's Idol During Wee Hours...' Priests &...
article-image

“Sports have had a special place in the ancient Sanatan culture, Mahotsav was organised to cultivate sportsmanship among the public and to expand sports activities in every ward and village. The goal is to produce an athlete from every home and a champion from every village,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rabe Orders Urgent Damage Assessment For Rain-Hit Fish Farmers
Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rabe Orders Urgent Damage Assessment For Rain-Hit Fish Farmers
Frames Film Festival Conducts Filmmaking Workshop With Director Chintan Sarda At SIES College
Frames Film Festival Conducts Filmmaking Workshop With Director Chintan Sarda At SIES College
Navi Mumbai School Wrestling Tournament 2025–26 Concludes, Winners To Represent City At Divisional Level
Navi Mumbai School Wrestling Tournament 2025–26 Concludes, Winners To Represent City At Divisional Level
CBSE Class 10 And 12 Board Exams Scheduled From February 17; Check Details
CBSE Class 10 And 12 Board Exams Scheduled From February 17; Check Details

He shared that sports activities are being actively promoted across all towns and panchayats of the state, leading to Madhya Pradesh athletes winning medals at both national and international events.

The government provides comprehensive support to athletes and their coaches, including promotions, salary provisions for coaches, and opportunities for sports teachers to advance to positions such as university vice-chancellors, said Yadav.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

New Cheetahs From Botswana, Namibia & Kenya To Be Brought To India By End Of 2025

New Cheetahs From Botswana, Namibia & Kenya To Be Brought To India By End Of 2025

Horrific! 25-Year-Old Youth Gags, Rapes & Threatens To Kill 7-Year-Old Niece In Madhya Pradesh's...

Horrific! 25-Year-Old Youth Gags, Rapes & Threatens To Kill 7-Year-Old Niece In Madhya Pradesh's...

Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal Police Suspend 282 Gun Licenses To Curb Crime

Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal Police Suspend 282 Gun Licenses To Curb Crime

Free Press Celebrates 42 Years With Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Awards Mayors & Councillors For...

Free Press Celebrates 42 Years With Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Awards Mayors & Councillors For...