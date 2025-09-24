MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 71,000 players have registered for the games from the Bhopal-Sehore region for around 24 sports categories under ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025’.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the event under ‘Seva Pakhwada’ in the Bhopal–Sehore parliamentary constituency on Wednesday.

He emphasised the importance of nutritious food for students and encouraged them to include adequate amounts of milk, curd, and butter in their diet.

“Sports have had a special place in the ancient Sanatan culture, Mahotsav was organised to cultivate sportsmanship among the public and to expand sports activities in every ward and village. The goal is to produce an athlete from every home and a champion from every village,” he said.

He shared that sports activities are being actively promoted across all towns and panchayats of the state, leading to Madhya Pradesh athletes winning medals at both national and international events.

The government provides comprehensive support to athletes and their coaches, including promotions, salary provisions for coaches, and opportunities for sports teachers to advance to positions such as university vice-chancellors, said Yadav.