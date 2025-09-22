Indore Airport Road Truck Tragedy: Families & Locals Outraged At Lack Of Empathy | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Relatives and local residents gathered on Sunday to pay respects to the three victims of the horrific truck accident on Airport Road on September 15. They expressed outrage over the incident and criticised political leaders for not visiting the victims’ homes.

Family members and residents said that despite the tragic loss of lives, no leaders came to meet the bereaved families. The protest highlighted the community’s dissatisfaction and grief over the lack of attention from authorities.

Locals staged demonstrations to show their anger and demand accountability for the incident. The truck accident has left a mark on the neighbourhood and residents continue to voice concerns about the absence of officials during such critical times. The incident has created widespread unrest among the affected families and the local community.

The drunk truck driver who caused the Airport Road accident, leaving three people dead and over a dozen injured, had purchased alcohol from two different places before entering the city