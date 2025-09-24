Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Faizan ‘Machhli’ Fires Shots Over Monetary Dispute, Held | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police arrested notorious history-sheeter Faizan Ali Khan alias Machhli (32) after he opened fire during a late-night altercation in Kotwali area. Officials are investigating his links to the notorious “Machhli family” and probing the source of the recovered firearm.

According to reports, the complainant Danish Beg reported that around 1:15 am on Tuesday, he, his brother Sharik Beg, and a friend were sitting outside their home in Khajanchi Wali Gali when Faizan arrived with two others on a scooter.

An argument broke out over the return of a loan of Rs 1.50 lakh borrowed by Faizan from Sharik five months ago.

During the argument, Faizan allegedly hurled abuses and pulled out a pistol firing several rounds in the air. While fleeing Danish and his brother sustained injuries after stumbling to the ground.

Faizan, who fled the scene as locals assembled, allegedly threatened to kill them if they ever demanded repayment of the loan amount.

ACP Chandrashekhar Pandey said a joint team from Kotwali and Talaiya police traced and arrested the accused with the pistol used in the crime. As per police records Faizan has at least eight prior criminal cases including those under the Arms Act at Talaiya, Kohe-e-Fiza and Kotwali police stations.