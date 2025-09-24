 Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Faizan ‘Machhli’ Fires Shots Over Monetary Dispute, Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: History-Sheeter Faizan ‘Machhli’ Fires Shots Over Monetary Dispute, Held

Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Faizan ‘Machhli’ Fires Shots Over Monetary Dispute, Held

Kotwali police arrested notorious history-sheeter Faizan Ali Khan alias Machhli (32) after he opened fire during a late-night altercation in Kotwali area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Faizan ‘Machhli’ Fires Shots Over Monetary Dispute, Held | Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police arrested notorious history-sheeter Faizan Ali Khan alias Machhli (32) after he opened fire during a late-night altercation in Kotwali area. Officials are investigating his links to the notorious “Machhli family” and probing the source of the recovered firearm.

According to reports, the complainant Danish Beg reported that around 1:15 am on Tuesday, he, his brother Sharik Beg, and a friend were sitting outside their home in Khajanchi Wali Gali when Faizan arrived with two others on a scooter.

An argument broke out over the return of a loan of Rs 1.50 lakh borrowed by Faizan from Sharik five months ago.

Read Also
Horrific! 25-Year-Old Youth Gags, Rapes & Threatens To Kill 7-Year-Old Niece In Madhya Pradesh's...
article-image

During the argument, Faizan allegedly hurled abuses and pulled out a pistol firing several rounds in the air. While fleeing Danish and his brother sustained injuries after stumbling to the ground.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Minister Manikrao Kokate Announces Youth Policy To Be Shaped Through Active Participation Of State’s Young Citizens
Maharashtra News: Minister Manikrao Kokate Announces Youth Policy To Be Shaped Through Active Participation Of State’s Young Citizens
Samskrita Bharati Launches Free 10-Day Online Spoken Sanskrit Campaign In Konkan Region
Samskrita Bharati Launches Free 10-Day Online Spoken Sanskrit Campaign In Konkan Region
Mumbai News: Andheri Resident Alleges Housing Society Failed To Refund ₹3.09 Lakh Despite Deputy Registrar Orders
Mumbai News: Andheri Resident Alleges Housing Society Failed To Refund ₹3.09 Lakh Despite Deputy Registrar Orders
Abhishek Sharma Gets Run Out For 75 As Bangladesh Pulls Off Stunning Fielding Masterclass During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
Abhishek Sharma Gets Run Out For 75 As Bangladesh Pulls Off Stunning Fielding Masterclass During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video

Faizan, who fled the scene as locals assembled, allegedly threatened to kill them if they ever demanded repayment of the loan amount.

ACP Chandrashekhar Pandey said a joint team from Kotwali and Talaiya police traced and arrested the accused with the pistol used in the crime. As per police records Faizan has at least eight prior criminal cases including those under the Arms Act at Talaiya, Kohe-e-Fiza and Kotwali police stations. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Faizan ‘Machhli’ Fires Shots Over Monetary Dispute, Held

Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Faizan ‘Machhli’ Fires Shots Over Monetary Dispute, Held

Bhopal News: Over 2,000 BMC-Related Plaints Pending In CM Helpline

Bhopal News: Over 2,000 BMC-Related Plaints Pending In CM Helpline

MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

New Cheetahs From Botswana, Namibia & Kenya To Be Brought To India By End Of 2025

New Cheetahs From Botswana, Namibia & Kenya To Be Brought To India By End Of 2025

Horrific! 25-Year-Old Youth Gags, Rapes & Threatens To Kill 7-Year-Old Niece In Madhya Pradesh's...

Horrific! 25-Year-Old Youth Gags, Rapes & Threatens To Kill 7-Year-Old Niece In Madhya Pradesh's...