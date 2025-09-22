VIDEO: Sand Mafias Vandalise Toll Plaza, Beat Staff & Loot Lakhs Of Rupees At NH-30 In MP's Mandla

Sand Mafia Storms NH-30 Toll Plaza, Vandalise Office, Loots Lakhs and Injures Staff In MP's Mandla | FP Photo

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A dozen of armed miscreants stormed into a toll plaza on National Highway-30 late Sunday Night, vandalised the office, and looted lakhs of rupees in MP's Mandla.

The incident unfolded in Pandutla toll plaza. The attack which left several toll staff injured, including the manager was captured on CCTV. According to reports, the miscreants are linked to a sand mafia gang.

#WATCH | MP: Sand Mafia Goons Vandalise Mandla Toll Plaza At NH-30, Loot Cash #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/0Y3BQx2h4E — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 22, 2025

The attack was triggered after an altercation in the evening over a truck overloaded with sand. Toll employees had demanded additional charges for it. Enraged by this the truck owners and aides threatened to kill the toll staffs at 8 pm. Later at 11 pm the group returned armed with sticks and stormed the toll booth.

The attackers smashed computers, lights, and other equipment before brutally assaulting the staff. The toll manager Varun Tomar was severely injured in the attack. According to Tomar, lakhs of rupees kept in the cash box were also looted during the attack.

On Sunday morning, toll management lodged a written complaint at Moti Nala police station. Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused.

"The accused have been identified on the basis of all evidence, and the arrests will be made soon" an official confirmed.