 VIDEO: Sand Mafias Vandalise Toll Plaza, Beat Staff & Loot Lakhs Of Rupees At NH-30 In MP's Mandla
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Sand Mafias Vandalise Toll Plaza, Beat Staff & Loot Lakhs Of Rupees At NH-30 In MP's Mandla

VIDEO: Sand Mafias Vandalise Toll Plaza, Beat Staff & Loot Lakhs Of Rupees At NH-30 In MP's Mandla

The attackers smashed computers, lights, and other equipment before brutally assaulting the staff

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
article-image
Sand Mafia Storms NH-30 Toll Plaza, Vandalise Office, Loots Lakhs and Injures Staff In MP's Mandla | FP Photo

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A dozen of armed miscreants stormed into a toll plaza on National Highway-30 late Sunday Night, vandalised the office, and looted lakhs of rupees in MP's Mandla.

The incident unfolded in Pandutla toll plaza. The attack which left several toll staff injured, including the manager was captured on CCTV. According to reports, the miscreants are linked to a sand mafia gang.

Read Also
DGP Orders To Secure Police Properties Across MP; Police To Protect Hundreds Of Acres Of Unused Land...
article-image

The attack was triggered after an altercation in the evening over a truck overloaded with sand. Toll employees had demanded additional charges for it. Enraged by this the truck owners and aides threatened to kill the toll staffs at 8 pm. Later at 11 pm the group returned armed with sticks and stormed the toll booth.

The attackers smashed computers, lights, and other equipment before brutally assaulting the staff. The toll manager Varun Tomar was severely injured in the attack. According to Tomar, lakhs of rupees kept in the cash box were also looted during the attack.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro 4: 1st Successful Trial Run Conducted On Thane's Cadbury Junction-Kasarvadavali Of Green Line; CM Fadnavis & DCM Shinde Present | Video
Mumbai Metro 4: 1st Successful Trial Run Conducted On Thane's Cadbury Junction-Kasarvadavali Of Green Line; CM Fadnavis & DCM Shinde Present | Video
UP: Body Of Missing 40-Year-Old Mannu Patel Recovered From Pond In Ballia, Police Confirm
UP: Body Of Missing 40-Year-Old Mannu Patel Recovered From Pond In Ballia, Police Confirm
Tamil Nadu Milk Cooperative Aavin Yet To Pass On GST Benefit As Rivals Slash Prices
Tamil Nadu Milk Cooperative Aavin Yet To Pass On GST Benefit As Rivals Slash Prices
Zubeen Garg & Garima Saikia Love Story Was No Less Than A Bollywood Movie Script
Zubeen Garg & Garima Saikia Love Story Was No Less Than A Bollywood Movie Script
Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Encouraged Youths To Stay Fit & Avoid Drugs After Flagging Off The Namo Yuva Run...
article-image

On Sunday morning, toll management lodged a written complaint at Moti Nala police station. Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused.

"The accused have been identified on the basis of all evidence, and the arrests will be made soon" an official confirmed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Sand Mafias Vandalise Toll Plaza, Beat Staff & Loot Lakhs Of Rupees At NH-30 In MP's Mandla

VIDEO: Sand Mafias Vandalise Toll Plaza, Beat Staff & Loot Lakhs Of Rupees At NH-30 In MP's Mandla

Madhya Pradesh September 22 2025, Weather Update: Light Showers Likely To Continue In Navratri...

Madhya Pradesh September 22 2025, Weather Update: Light Showers Likely To Continue In Navratri...

Over 10 Trees Chopped In Bhopal's Char Imli; 5-6 Feet Tall Champa, Gulmohar Trees Axed; BMC...

Over 10 Trees Chopped In Bhopal's Char Imli; 5-6 Feet Tall Champa, Gulmohar Trees Axed; BMC...

Madhya Pradesh Legal Team, OBC Mahasabha Gear Up For 27% Quota Fight

Madhya Pradesh Legal Team, OBC Mahasabha Gear Up For 27% Quota Fight

Bhopal Rural Police Hold Mock Drills To Control ‘Farmers’ Protest’

Bhopal Rural Police Hold Mock Drills To Control ‘Farmers’ Protest’