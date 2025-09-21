MP CM Mohan Yadav Encouraged Youths To Stay Fit & Avoid Drugs After Flagging Off The Namo Yuva Run In Bhopal

MP CM Mohan Yadav Advices Youths To Stay Fit & Avoid Drugs After Flagging Off The Namo Yuva Run In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged youths to stay physically fit and steer clear of drugs. Speaking after flagging off the Namo Yuva Run (Marathon) at Atal Path in Bhopal on Sunday, he emphasised support for the central government’s Fit India Movement and Drug Free Campaign.

Yadav encouraged use of indigenous products to help build a self-reliant nation. He said Madhya Pradesh has carved a unique identity by following PM Modi’s ideology.

Highlighting sports achievements, he pointed out that Madhya Pradesh’s performance is improving day by day. Hockey player Vivek Kumar, from the state, was part of the Olympic-winning team.

A video message from Prime Minister on Fit India Movement and Drug Free India Campaign was also shown. BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal, Ministers Vishvas Sarang, Krishna Gaur, MP Alok Sharma, and others attended the event.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP leaders held a meeting over coordination at the CM’s house.

At the meeting, it was said that everyone should work together and that such meetings would be held every month to maintain coordination between the organisation and the government.