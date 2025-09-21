Charger Pin Pierces Toddler’s Eye In Bhopal, Surgery Delayed For Over 6 Hours As Several Hospitals Denied Emergency Care

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A small mistake during play turned into a big worry for a family in Harda on Saturday.

Around 11:30 am, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was playing at home when the pin of a mobile charger pierced his eye.

His parents rushed him to a local hospital, but doctors there referred him to Bhopal because of the serious condition.

By 7 pm, the family reached Bhopal and went to three major hospitals. Shockingly, all of them refused to perform emergency surgery, saying doctors were not available on Saturday evening and Sunday would be a holiday.

After nearly three and a half hours of running around, the family finally reached Hamidia Hospital.

Duty doctors immediately informed cornea specialist Dr. Bharti Ahuja, who stays on campus. She quickly reached the hospital, examined the child, and admitted him.

With the help of the anesthesia team and other staff, surgery was done early morning. The 20-minute operation was successful, and the boy’s eyesight was saved.

Dr. Ahuja explained that the child had a corneal tear, which could have led to infection and even blindness if surgery was delayed. Since he was very young, the procedure was done under general anesthesia.

The boy’s father said, “We ran from hospital to hospital the whole day in Bhopal. If we had directly gone to Hamidia, our child would not have suffered so much.”