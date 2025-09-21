 Charger Pin Pierces Toddler’s Eye In Bhopal, Surgery Delayed For Over 6 Hours As Several Hospitals Denied Emergency Care
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCharger Pin Pierces Toddler’s Eye In Bhopal, Surgery Delayed For Over 6 Hours As Several Hospitals Denied Emergency Care

Charger Pin Pierces Toddler’s Eye In Bhopal, Surgery Delayed For Over 6 Hours As Several Hospitals Denied Emergency Care

Around 11:30 am, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was playing at home when the pin of a mobile charger pierced his eye.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A small mistake during play turned into a big worry for a family in Harda on Saturday.

Around 11:30 am, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was playing at home when the pin of a mobile charger pierced his eye.

Read Also
VIDEO: Two College Girls Forced To Vacant Rented Flat By Land Lord At 12 AM At Ashoka Garden In...
article-image

His parents rushed him to a local hospital, but doctors there referred him to Bhopal because of the serious condition.

By 7 pm, the family reached Bhopal and went to three major hospitals. Shockingly, all of them refused to perform emergency surgery, saying doctors were not available on Saturday evening and Sunday would be a holiday.

FPJ Shorts
Looking To Buy Mahindra Scorpio? Prices Slashed By Up to ₹2.15 Lakh
Looking To Buy Mahindra Scorpio? Prices Slashed By Up to ₹2.15 Lakh
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 21 2025 - Samrudhi SM-21 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Sept 21 2025 - Samrudhi SM-21 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Zubeen Garg's Fan Breaks Down While Paying Final Tribute To Late Singer At His Guwahati Residence – VIDEO
Zubeen Garg's Fan Breaks Down While Paying Final Tribute To Late Singer At His Guwahati Residence – VIDEO
Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki To Expand Cabinet With 7 New Ministers
Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki To Expand Cabinet With 7 New Ministers

After nearly three and a half hours of running around, the family finally reached Hamidia Hospital.

Duty doctors immediately informed cornea specialist Dr. Bharti Ahuja, who stays on campus. She quickly reached the hospital, examined the child, and admitted him.

Read Also
Army Truck On Goods Train Catches Fire After Hitting High-Tension Wire At Ujjain Railway Station
article-image

With the help of the anesthesia team and other staff, surgery was done early morning. The 20-minute operation was successful, and the boy’s eyesight was saved.

Dr. Ahuja explained that the child had a corneal tear, which could have led to infection and even blindness if surgery was delayed. Since he was very young, the procedure was done under general anesthesia.

The boy’s father said, “We ran from hospital to hospital the whole day in Bhopal. If we had directly gone to Hamidia, our child would not have suffered so much.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

23-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Hangs Herself To Death In MP's Jabalpur; Family Alleges Dowry Torture By...

23-Year-Old Newlywed Woman Hangs Herself To Death In MP's Jabalpur; Family Alleges Dowry Torture By...

Charger Pin Pierces Toddler’s Eye In Bhopal, Surgery Delayed For Over 6 Hours As Several Hospitals...

Charger Pin Pierces Toddler’s Eye In Bhopal, Surgery Delayed For Over 6 Hours As Several Hospitals...

Six Children Drown In Sindh River In Madhya Pradesh's Datia, 5 Rescued; One Missing, 1 Critical -...

Six Children Drown In Sindh River In Madhya Pradesh's Datia, 5 Rescued; One Missing, 1 Critical -...

Caught On Cam: Woman Practicing Garba Kidnapped In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur; 6 Arrested

Caught On Cam: Woman Practicing Garba Kidnapped In Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur; 6 Arrested

VIDEO: Two College Girls Forced To Vacant Rented Flat By Land Lord At 12 AM At Ashoka Garden In...

VIDEO: Two College Girls Forced To Vacant Rented Flat By Land Lord At 12 AM At Ashoka Garden In...